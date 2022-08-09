ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County De​partment of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
