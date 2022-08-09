Read full article on original website
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
People
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
BET
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
4 people riding in a golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Police say four people riding in a golf cart were killed, including two juveniles, when an intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Watch as Mercedes driver angrily exits his vehicle only to have road rage backfire in ‘instant karma’ during getaway
DASHCAM footage shows the moment an irate man was hit with instant karma after storming out of his vehicle in a road rage incident. slamming on his brakes in front of another car as the road merges to a highway. The vehicle with this video’s dashcam honks at the Mercedes-Benz...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
Decorated LA nurse accused of getting drunk, shooting into neighbor's Sunset Blvd apartment during dispute
A decorated California nurse is behind bars this week after allegedly firing her handgun into a neighbor’s Sunset Boulevard apartment while "intoxicated" Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Kathryn Pugh, a 39-year-old registered nurse who was honored in 2019 with a DAISY Award at Huntington Health in Arcadia, allegedly had...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
UPDATE: A Suspect Named In The Disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson
Felicia(Central Texas Crime/Facebook) Recently, we covered the disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson — a black woman who vanished after interviewing for a job. Now, police are starting to get answers.
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
