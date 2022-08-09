Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Man critically injured in Newark motorcycle crash
A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle in Newark overnight. New Castle County Paramedics and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder personnel found the victim in the 1600 block of Ogletown Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was treated at the scene for injuries to...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in July shooting on Wilmington's East Side
A man was arrested in connection to a July shooting in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood.. 32-year-old Aaron Smith allegedly shot a 26-year-old man near the corner of 10th and Kirkwood Streets on July 31, 2022. Smith has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, and multiple firearms charges. He was sent...
WDEL 1150AM
Three Dover Police officers hurt during domestic dispute
Dover Police said three officers were hurt while attempting to arrest a domestic assault suspect. According to police, officers Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, were attempting to arrest 40-year-old Corey Reyes for assaulting a woman. Police said Reyes refused to go peacefully, and during a struggle the officers fell off...
WDEL 1150AM
2 men arrested following Kiamensi Gardens drug activity
Two men were arrested on drug charges following an investigation in the Kiamensi Gardens neighborhood near Marshallton last month. New Castle County Police said they learned of drug activity on Binstead Avenue and obtained a search warrant for a property inhabited by Leroy Cain. The SWAT team entered and found...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington police arrest wanted fugitive on drug charges
Wilmington police have arrested a fugitive on drug charges. Officers caught up with Domere Robinson last week on North Jackson Street, police said. Robinson, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, had MDMA and oxycodone pills on him, according to police. He was booked into the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on drug possession and resisting arrest counts.
WDEL 1150AM
Hedgeville raid yields guns and pounds of pot
A 44-year-old Wilmington man is in jail on weapon and drug charges following a recent raid on a residence in the city's Hedgeville community. Wilmington Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Beech Street on August 4, 2022, and found a loaded 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than seven pounds of marijuana and over $7000 in cash.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington officials: Register ATVs, dirt bikes, and don't ride on public property
Amid concerns about illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes in Wilmington, the city is reminding residents about laws regulating such vehicles. ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles are required to be registered with the state, and city council in 2018 passed an ordinance adopting the state requirement for those vehicles in Wilmington.
WDEL 1150AM
Bridge namesake cuts the ribbon in Newark
Charlie Emerson worked for the city of Newark for 35 years before retiring in 2016. He last served as Director of Parks and Recreation, and according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), helped expand the Newark park and trail system. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Emerson was at the...
WDEL 1150AM
State capitol may be in line for improvements
Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Delmar walks off second straight victory at Little League Softball World Series
Kinsley Rayne's 7th inning RBI single gave Delmar a 2-1 victory over Connecticut to remain undefeated at the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. The Maryland state champions with Delaware representation fell behind in the 3rd inning due to an unearned run, only to have Macy Rickards hit an RBI double to tie game.
