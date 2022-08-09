ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
Enjoy Watching Free Movies With Your Family At Summer Series

Gather your family and enjoy free movie nights the rest of this summer with New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. The first movie night in the series will kick off on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The movie nights will take place at several different locations in Buffalo.
New York’s Most Beautiful Place

If you are looking for a quick weekend trip and want to end up somewhere amazingly beautiful there is only one place to go in New York State. According to a post on purewow.com, which put together a list of the eight most beautiful places in New York, the place that lands at number one on the list is truly one of the most beautiful places in the state and the entire country.
Here Are The Top 5 Most Deadly Jobs In New York State

Every job has its dangers, but some are downright deadly. We hear about people dying on the job pretty frequently, whether it's an explosion at a plant or a fatal manufacturing incident, it's an unfortunate reality that people die at work fairly often. Job Monkey considers a job dangerous,. As...
Why Being The Youngest Child Is The Best

Today is National Son and Daughter day and I am here to tell you that being the youngest child in the family is the absolute best. Even though I am 45 years old now, I am still the youngest in my family. I have two older brothers and while when I was younger, I didn't think that being the youngest I have come to appreciate the fact that I am the youngest.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
