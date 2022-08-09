ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

John Mastin
3d ago

time to remove right wingers from office...they tend to favor crime because it's their nature...they are good at it ..look at their king...trump...lock him up.

WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges

According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County

A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire

Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

