Read full article on original website
John Mastin
3d ago
time to remove right wingers from office...they tend to favor crime because it's their nature...they are good at it ..look at their king...trump...lock him up.
Reply
2
Related
Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges
According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal inconclusive
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal. “Of course, I...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
WJLA
Is human trafficking being underreported? Several Va. counties report zero on the crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — 7News on Your Side has been tracking rising crime in Fairfax County, Va. and throughout the Washington, D.C. area. There is one crime trend that is standing out to some Virginia lawmakers: Human trafficking. Top Virginia politicians have been bringing attention to human trafficking for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
French bull dog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
RELATED PEOPLE
13newsnow.com
Youngkin implies parents should know if school children are LGBTQ+. Virginia advocacy groups disagree.
NORFOLK, Va. — Several Virginia advocacy groups criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's remarks implying educators should be required to inform parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor made the comments in a recent interview with the ABC-affiliated news outlet WJLA in Washington, D.C., when...
WTOP
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.
After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador. Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
WJLA
Maryland man found guilty in Dec. 2021 fatal shooting inside Frederick Burger King
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County Circuit Court jury found a 21-year-old Maryland man guilty of second-degree murder and other related charges Friday in the December 2021 fatal shooting inside a Burger King. According to Frederick Police, Darin Tyler Robey got into an altercation with woman inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
WJLA
Seat Pleasant holds rally to end youth violence after fatal Md. stabbing involving teens
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (7News) — On Friday evening families, neighbors, and police gathered in Seat Pleasant, Maryland for an “Our Streets, Our Future” event designed to encourage hope and opportunity for youth. News of the arrest of a 12-year-old and 15-year-old in the recent homicide of a...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WJLA
How a new 'Teacher Residency Program' is helping Fairfax Co. schools amid staff shortages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools has launched a new 'Teacher Residency Program," with a goal of getting qualified educators into the classroom a bit more quickly amid a national teacher shortage. "It will work to deepen our pool," said FCPS' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources...
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
WJLA
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
Comments / 5