According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO