Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation Receives $10,000 From Local State Farm Agents, State Farm® Gives Back To Community In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary

Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Resolution – Honoring Troy Davis on his Retirement after 36 Years of Service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. Resolution – Honoring Eric Higgs on...
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Effingham Radio
Jimmie Lee “Pup” Cockrum,
Jimmie Lee “Pup” Cockrum, 70, formerly of Sesser, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home in Dieterich. Jimmie Lee was born May 28, 1952 in Benton, Franklin County, Illinois, Route 183 by the “Big Muddy River”, to Lemuel Franklin and Christina (McCann) Cockrum. He spent most of his adult life at the race tracks, grooming, exercising, and riding race horses.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, August 16th at Noon. The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board meeting is set to be held in the Third Floor Board Room of the Effingham County Building in Downtown Effingham.
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
Effingham Radio
Mary E. Vonderheide, 89
Mary E. Vonderheide, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed peacefully in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Mary was born on January 28, 1933, in Stewardson, the daughter of Floyd and Dongola (Barnes) Tarrant. Mary and Wayne Anthony Vonderheide were...
Effingham Radio
Lila Evelyn (York) Plummer, 79
Lila Evelyn (York) Plummer, 79, of Effingham, died July 31, 2022 in Normal. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham followed by burial of her ashes in Mt. Zion Cemetery in rural Dieterich. A time of visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org or Kindred Hospice- Bloomington www.communityhch.com/locations/kindred-hospice-bloomington/ Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday Evening
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 6:00pm. Board Business – Consent Agenda*- Approval of Minutes; Set Date and Time for Budget Hearing; Approve Hazardous Bus Route Conditions; Approve the Review of Safe Return to School Plan Recommendations e. Authorize Band & Fine Arts Uniform Purchase; Consider a Motion to Approve the Tentative Budget; Discussion of District Goal Setting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Richard C. “Dick” Taylor, Sr., 63
Richard C. “Dick” Taylor, Sr, age 63, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:38 PM – Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Helia Health Care in Newton, Illinois. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Dick’s life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Sam Parr State Park (White Oak picnic area) north east of Newton, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
myradiolink.com
Heart of Amish Country Pro Rodeo in Arthur
The Heart of Amish Country pro rodeo comes to the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgounds in Arthur August 19 and 20, 2022. Bare back, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and of course BULL RIDING! Plus the specialty act No Reins Performance Horses, Smoking Guns. Gates open at 5pm...
WCIA
Two Story Outhouse Festival 2022
Two Story Outhouse Festival in the village of Gays Saturday August 13. Parade route will start at Vine and head East to Elm Street rounding the curve and ending at North 1st and Oak Street. Small Engine Parade. Bicycles. Motorcyle. ATV Side by Side, 4 wheeler. golf cars. Riding Lawn...
Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?
Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
waste360.com
LRS Expands into Central Illinois with Doty Sanitation Acquisition
BEECHER CITY, Ill. -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of Beecher City, Ill.-based Doty Sanitation, a highly-respected provider of residential, commercial and roll-off collection services in central Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
Comments / 0