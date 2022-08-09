Read full article on original website
Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts hold annual banquet in Holyoke
The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts annual banquet took place Friday night at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The theme of this year’s banquet was “Saluting and Honoring All Veterans Families.”. The centers have offices in Springfield and Pittsfield. Founded in 1987 as...
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival kicks off 9th year
Streams of people flooded Stearns Square late yesterday afternoon just as The Buddy McEarns Band cranked up and filled the space with its signature blues rock to kick off the ninth annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. Organizers added a day to the schedule, expanding the festival to 21 acts...
Veteran, dairy, adult ed events highlighted senator’s week (Letters)
It’s been nice weather this last week now that heatwave finally broke. Every year I can’t wait for summer, and then the Dog Days come along and now I can’t wait for fall. Even though session is formally out, we’ve still had a packed week in the...
Dive Volunteers in Pittsfield, MA Pull 14 Bags of Trash from Lake Onota
One of the best things about living in The Berkshires is the number of green spaces we get to enjoy, from stunning mountains to sparkling lakes, we've got it all. Residents in Pittsfield, Massachusetts enjoy the luxury of two beautiful lakes. Both Pontoosuc Lake and Lake Onota are used year-round by locals and visitors alike. With a city population of 42,000, 126,000 people countywide, and 2.6 million tourists visiting the Berkshires annually, the two bodies of water see their fair share of traffic.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Westfield Fair is adding new races, rides to traditional farming focus
WESTFIELD – Truck and tractor pulls, live music, farm demonstrations, and of course, the food: a Westfield tradition has some big plans in place for 2022. The Westfield Fair, now in its 94th year, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at 137 Russellville Rd., Westfield. Andrew Freniere, a member of the fair’s board of directors, said part of the fair’s appeal is that it’s “not small, not big,” an event that can be experienced all in one day.
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
Repairs resume on Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield
Elm Street will be closed nightly on Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, nighttime shoulder and lane closures on Tuesday, August 16
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
‘The Original Italian Festival’ returning to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14
After COVID-19 protocols shut down ‘The Original Italian Festival’ hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Out Lady of Loreto Parish for two years, the festival is coming back to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14. “It’s a challenge because COVID is still around, we’re still dealing with...
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
Consultant gives Westfield School Committee advice on meeting protocol, conflicts of interest
WESTFIELD — Members of the Westfield School Committee attended a special workshop meeting on Aug. 10 with Liz Lafond, district field director for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. Lafond spent 44 years working for the Holyoke public schools, as well as serving on the Hatfield School Committee for 10 years.
Downton Valley bed and breakfast home offers all-women resort for rest and relaxation
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - The Downton Valley all-women's bed & breakfast home in Northampton operates with a goal of giving women their own place to relax and unplug. Co-owners and Innkeepers Lisa Lippiello and Bonnie Sachs created the all-women's resort in 2021 after the couple noticed the lack of lesbian and women-only spaces in their community.
South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield
State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
Thanks to donors, sponsors who made Westfield’s Big Day happen (Letters)
Just a letter to thank everyone who braved the August weather to enjoy Westfield’s Big Day/Night Out this past Saturday. Despite the heat and its impact on turnout, it was a very fine event that applauded the wonderful work of the Westfield Police Department and once again demonstrated that Westfield is a great place to live, work, play, shop and learn.
Upper Hill and Old Hill Neighborhood neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno greets 4-year-old Mariah Walter and Mechelle Bolden at the Upper Hill and Old Hill neighborhood block party at Samuel A. Bolden Park. Mechelle and Mariah are daughter and grandaughter of the late Samuel A. Bolden. i(Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 9 / 17.
