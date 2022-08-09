ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival kicks off 9th year

Streams of people flooded Stearns Square late yesterday afternoon just as The Buddy McEarns Band cranked up and filled the space with its signature blues rock to kick off the ninth annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. Organizers added a day to the schedule, expanding the festival to 21 acts...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Dive Volunteers in Pittsfield, MA Pull 14 Bags of Trash from Lake Onota

One of the best things about living in The Berkshires is the number of green spaces we get to enjoy, from stunning mountains to sparkling lakes, we've got it all. Residents in Pittsfield, Massachusetts enjoy the luxury of two beautiful lakes. Both Pontoosuc Lake and Lake Onota are used year-round by locals and visitors alike. With a city population of 42,000, 126,000 people countywide, and 2.6 million tourists visiting the Berkshires annually, the two bodies of water see their fair share of traffic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Westfield Fair is adding new races, rides to traditional farming focus

WESTFIELD – Truck and tractor pulls, live music, farm demonstrations, and of course, the food: a Westfield tradition has some big plans in place for 2022. The Westfield Fair, now in its 94th year, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21 at 137 Russellville Rd., Westfield. Andrew Freniere, a member of the fair’s board of directors, said part of the fair’s appeal is that it’s “not small, not big,” an event that can be experienced all in one day.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31

Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Boston

Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield

State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
