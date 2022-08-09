Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.
An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.
The shooting happened at a Walmart parking lot on Clarcona-Ocoee Road.
Leonard pleaded guilty last week and is facing up to 10 years in prison.
