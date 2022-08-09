Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

An Orange County judge will decide the fate of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man.

A judge will sentence Lonnie Leonard on Tuesday for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The shooting happened at a Walmart parking lot on Clarcona-Ocoee Road.

Leonard pleaded guilty last week and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group