Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.

An Orange County judge will decide the fate of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man.

A judge will sentence Lonnie Leonard on Tuesday for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.

The shooting happened at a Walmart parking lot on Clarcona-Ocoee Road.

Leonard pleaded guilty last week and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

