Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY
Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
Obituary for Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Obituary for Charles Edward Marzek Jr.
Memorial service for Charles Edward Marzek Jr., age 47, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship. There will be no formal visitation. Charles passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 5, 1975,...
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree
Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway
Funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64 of Winnsboro, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
Obituary for Joseph Deryl Moore
Memorial Graveside Celebration of Life service for Joseph Deryl Moore, age 97 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022, 10:00AM at the Reilly Springs Cemetery, Dr. Joel Tiemeyer officiating. Papa Joe passed from this Earthly life into the Loving Arms of Jesus Christ on August 5, 2022.
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
THE SECRET SAUCE OF JANET MARTIN REALTY
The transformation happened over a few days. The chic farmhouse with its former crisp white board-n-bat has changed to its current noteworthy solid black. It gives the office a more modern and contemporary look. A stark difference from what it once was. Ask any local what their thoughts are regarding the color change at Janet Martin Realty and you will get mixed opinions.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year. 2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal...
6 Tempting Land Tracts For The Nature Lover in You
Several good building spots. Property comes with a pond, trees, and grassy pasture on sandy soil. Located among the rolling hills of Wood County, this property gives you options for a permanent home site and small hobby farm or acreage for privacy and space. Seller conveys 50% of all minerals...
Obituary for Joel Silver
Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo
Home » Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo. 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs,...
Twogether in Texas marriage seminar by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Obituary for Danny Posey
Memorial Service for Danny Posey, age 80 of Tyler, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at League St Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Posey passed away on July 27, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
CANHelp celebrates 67th annual Back to School Fair
A Hopkins institution since 2017, CANHelp’s annual back-to-school fair helped kids of all ages with school readiness for the 2022-2023 year by providing educational materials, eye exams, hair cuts, and various health services. According to CANHelp, 60 to 70% of Hopkins families qualify as low income, and CANHelp seeks...
