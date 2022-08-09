Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO