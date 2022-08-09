ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Dodging a few storms, but otherwise not bad.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms should fire up in coastal areas later this morning south of I-10. After lunch, those showers and storms will move north of I-10, but they will be spotty, so not everyone will get them. Far inland areas only have an isolated chance of rain today.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alligator hunting season begins in our area

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Black bear seen in Saraland neighborhood

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A black bear was captured on video Thursday morning at a house in a Saraland neighborhood. Heather Messick, a resident of Saraland, said this isn’t the first time she has seen a bear in her neighborhood. “I’ve seen what I think is that same bear almost every day in my neighbor’s […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Girl Scouts Leading Leadies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is pleased to announce that we are accepting nominations for our 2022 Leading Ladies and Leading Workplace for Women until Friday, September 2. Recognizing such outstanding women in the community is at the core of the Girl Scouts mission. We have recognized some phenomenal women and workplaces who support women in the previous years, and we know this year will be no exception!
MOBILE, AL
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
utv44.com

Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One cat, lots of books, maybe a few ghosts: Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop makes a move

On a recent Thursday, without fanfare, Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop held the softest of soft openings at its new home. For the downtown Mobile business, it was the start of a new chapter in a story nearly four years in the making (or more than 80 years, depending on how you count it). The move itself was in the works for two weeks (more like seven months, really). And while it involved exactly one cat, there’s no telling how many books or ghosts were involved.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nominate someone for Mobile Bay Magazine’s ‘40 under 40′ issue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Magazine Editor Maggie Lacey joined us on Studio10 to talk about nominated someone for their ‘40 under 40′ awards. Now in its 14th year, 40 Under 40 is a program designed to recognize the top individuals younger than age 40 who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to the Bay area community. While most of the winners will be selected from the business and professional community, winners will also be picked from other areas, including the arts, medicine, education, community involvement and more.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cake Decorating with Dropout Bakery

Lacey with Dropout Bakery shows us some great tips for decorating next-level cakes! Watch the video to see how she dresses up a special “10″ cake for Studio 10. Bake cake in a deep sheet pan. Let cool. Cut cake horizontally down the middle. Print out a large letter or number and cut it out, place on top of cake, and use a knife to cut around the letter or number.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police had some backyard fun with a whole bunch of kids Friday afternoon. They hosted their first ever Back to School Back Yard Bash at Joe Louis Patrick Park, and it was a hit. Kids of all ages took their swing at dunking Daphne Police...
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet therapy teams needed at USA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is looking for a few good dogs and their like-minded owners to join the pet therapy program at the region’s only academic health system. From tiny to tall, a variety of dogs of varying breeds, including a Doberman, golden retrievers and even a few Heinz-57 mutts have brightened the spirits of children and adults at USA Health hospitals in recent years. While the pandemic paused the program for a while, human and canine teams once again are visiting each week with patients and their caregivers.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Monster Jam Comes to Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Pensacola for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Pensacola Bay Center on August 13-14. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, April 14, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey’s baby girl is here!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.

