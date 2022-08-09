Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Dodging a few storms, but otherwise not bad.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms should fire up in coastal areas later this morning south of I-10. After lunch, those showers and storms will move north of I-10, but they will be spotty, so not everyone will get them. Far inland areas only have an isolated chance of rain today.
WALA-TV FOX10
State-of-the-art weather system helping Fairhope East students track Gulf Coast conditions
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big deal -- for Fairhope East Elementary as they cut the ribbon for their new state of the art STEAM Weather Station. “Another wonderful example of what is going on in our Baldwin County Public School System,” said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
Alligator hunting season begins in our area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
VIDEO: Black bear seen in Saraland neighborhood
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A black bear was captured on video Thursday morning at a house in a Saraland neighborhood. Heather Messick, a resident of Saraland, said this isn’t the first time she has seen a bear in her neighborhood. “I’ve seen what I think is that same bear almost every day in my neighbor’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Girl Scouts Leading Leadies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is pleased to announce that we are accepting nominations for our 2022 Leading Ladies and Leading Workplace for Women until Friday, September 2. Recognizing such outstanding women in the community is at the core of the Girl Scouts mission. We have recognized some phenomenal women and workplaces who support women in the previous years, and we know this year will be no exception!
rippreport.com
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
utv44.com
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One cat, lots of books, maybe a few ghosts: Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop makes a move
On a recent Thursday, without fanfare, Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop held the softest of soft openings at its new home. For the downtown Mobile business, it was the start of a new chapter in a story nearly four years in the making (or more than 80 years, depending on how you count it). The move itself was in the works for two weeks (more like seven months, really). And while it involved exactly one cat, there’s no telling how many books or ghosts were involved.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nominate someone for Mobile Bay Magazine’s ‘40 under 40′ issue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Magazine Editor Maggie Lacey joined us on Studio10 to talk about nominated someone for their ‘40 under 40′ awards. Now in its 14th year, 40 Under 40 is a program designed to recognize the top individuals younger than age 40 who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to the Bay area community. While most of the winners will be selected from the business and professional community, winners will also be picked from other areas, including the arts, medicine, education, community involvement and more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cake Decorating with Dropout Bakery
Lacey with Dropout Bakery shows us some great tips for decorating next-level cakes! Watch the video to see how she dresses up a special “10″ cake for Studio 10. Bake cake in a deep sheet pan. Let cool. Cut cake horizontally down the middle. Print out a large letter or number and cut it out, place on top of cake, and use a knife to cut around the letter or number.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD hosts Back Yard Bash to celebrate a new school year
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police had some backyard fun with a whole bunch of kids Friday afternoon. They hosted their first ever Back to School Back Yard Bash at Joe Louis Patrick Park, and it was a hit. Kids of all ages took their swing at dunking Daphne Police...
utv44.com
Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet therapy teams needed at USA Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is looking for a few good dogs and their like-minded owners to join the pet therapy program at the region’s only academic health system. From tiny to tall, a variety of dogs of varying breeds, including a Doberman, golden retrievers and even a few Heinz-57 mutts have brightened the spirits of children and adults at USA Health hospitals in recent years. While the pandemic paused the program for a while, human and canine teams once again are visiting each week with patients and their caregivers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Monster Jam Comes to Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Pensacola for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Pensacola Bay Center on August 13-14. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, April 14, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
Comments / 0