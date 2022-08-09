ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Theatre Charlotte celebrating 95th season of shows

CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'

The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
STATESVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

4 Bluegrass concerts under one roof this Saturday

LINCOLNTON – There’s going to be a “Bluegrass Bash” in downtown Lincolnton this Saturday. Not one, not two, but four Bluegrass bands all under one air-conditioned roof. The Lincoln Cultural Center customarily stages Bluegrass bands, such as “Deeper Shade of Blue,” throughout year, but Cathy Davis, the director of the Lincoln Cultural Center and Scott Burgess, manager of “Deeper Shade of Blue” started talking last year about having a group of bands on one day in a festival-type atmosphere. It came to fruition.
LINCOLNTON, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Know Before You Go Keith Urban Speed Of Now Tour Charlotte

Heading to PNC Music Pavilion Friday night to see Keith Urban in Charlotte for his Raised Up Right concert?. It’s been several years since Keith has graced us with his presence. He always puts on one heck of a show and his energy on stage rivals everyone! Plus is there a better guitar player in country music? Our favorite Aussie will be joined by the wonderful and talented Ingrid Andress You won’t want to miss one minute of this awesome line-up!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pet Day: Meet Franklin!

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. According to the popular Carolinas theme park, at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Olivia Newton John
WBTV

Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain possible for Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a First Alert for possible storms on Thursday, but fans are really hoping that rain doesn’t spoil the fun at Bank of America Stadium for the 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest. However, if the rain does come through, fans are reminded they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

North Carolina woman turns 105

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

