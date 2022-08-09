CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO