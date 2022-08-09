Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Theatre Charlotte celebrating 95th season of shows
Product Test: Bekah and Caroline try out a scientifically-proven travel pillow. Police have not said these two shootings are related. ‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
lincolntimesnews.com
4 Bluegrass concerts under one roof this Saturday
LINCOLNTON – There’s going to be a “Bluegrass Bash” in downtown Lincolnton this Saturday. Not one, not two, but four Bluegrass bands all under one air-conditioned roof. The Lincoln Cultural Center customarily stages Bluegrass bands, such as “Deeper Shade of Blue,” throughout year, but Cathy Davis, the director of the Lincoln Cultural Center and Scott Burgess, manager of “Deeper Shade of Blue” started talking last year about having a group of bands on one day in a festival-type atmosphere. It came to fruition.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
country1037fm.com
Know Before You Go Keith Urban Speed Of Now Tour Charlotte
Heading to PNC Music Pavilion Friday night to see Keith Urban in Charlotte for his Raised Up Right concert?. It’s been several years since Keith has graced us with his presence. He always puts on one heck of a show and his energy on stage rivals everyone! Plus is there a better guitar player in country music? Our favorite Aussie will be joined by the wonderful and talented Ingrid Andress You won’t want to miss one minute of this awesome line-up!
WBTV
Pet Day: Meet Franklin!
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings.
WBTV
Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. According to the popular Carolinas theme park, at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
WBTV
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
WBTV
Rain possible for Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a First Alert for possible storms on Thursday, but fans are really hoping that rain doesn’t spoil the fun at Bank of America Stadium for the 2022 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest. However, if the rain does come through, fans are reminded they...
WBTV
‘Mentorship matters:’ CMS graduate, Charlotte native uses fitness to mentor students in Mecklenburg Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate is using his passion for fitness to pour back into the community that raised him. Kim Olige graduated from Mallard Creek High School in 2013. He says while he enjoyed his time in CMS, he felt more mentorship programs were needed to support students.
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina woman turns 105
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
Raleigh News & Observer
Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away
Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area. The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management, a Charlotte-based pest control company. “This time of...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
