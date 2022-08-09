Read full article on original website
Open Application Date Announced for New York Cannabis Dispensary Licenses
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Applications for adult retail cannabis dispensary licenses will open on August 25th. The dispensary is part of New York’s seeding opportunity initiative. Through the initiative, New York’s first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the prohibition of cannabis....
First In The Nation Green Chips Legislation Passed In New York
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the first-in-the-nation Green CHIPS legislation. The governor’s office says the legislation is aimed at creating jobs and maintaining important environmental protections. The governor’s office also says that Green CHIPS will help New York capitalize on a historic opportunity...
Early Voting Kicks Off Saturday In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Early voting kicks off on Saturday for the GOP primary and special election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Any registered voter in Chautauqua County is eligible to vote in the special election, where Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski are facing off.
New York Issues Scam Warning For College Students Ahead Of Fall Semester
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – New York State has issued a scam warning for students either starting or returning to college campuses this fall. The state says the best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship, or rental scams is to be informed. The state also says that students’ new independence make them a target for scams.
New Legislation Honors, Supports Holocaust Survivors In NY
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Though the Holocaust ended over seventy years ago, the antisemitic views that gave rise to the horriffic violence is still alive and well today. Leaders in New York State say that remembering the six million lives lost is not enough, and that we must work to eradicate the prejudice all together.
