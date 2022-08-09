ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: West Town Bakery With a European Approach

There are several new bakeries in Chicago, each offering something unique. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, one of them is taking a very European approach. Publican Quality Bread recently moved into a massive new space, where it’s a gluten fiesta all day long. Mornings are busy...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
Eater

Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston

While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
wgnradio.com

Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
WGN News

Bud Billiken Parade kicks off Saturday morning

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This will be the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade will run the full two-mile route down King Drive. The parade starts at 10 a.m. This is the 93rd year […]
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
WGN TV

A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead

CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
chicagocrusader.com

Bronzeville Historian and Pioneer Harold Lucas dies

Harold Lucas loved the Bud Billiken Parade. In a YouTube video, he said he dreamed of riding a horse in the iconic event. On Saturday, August 13, Lucas will be watching the beloved spectacle from above instead of the sidelines. Lucas, who stood up to Chicago’s political establishment as a...
wgnradio.com

Mongo Mash Bash taking place this Sunday!

Former Bears defensive end and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share details about the event taking place this Sunday inspired by Hampton’s former teammate, Steve McMichael. The Mongo Mash Bash, a benefit for families impacted by ALS, will have prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, as well as live and silent auctions. Several bands will be performing, including the one Hampton and McMichael played in together, The Chicago Six. For more information, and to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
WGN TV

WGN TV

