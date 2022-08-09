ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

CBS DFW

Two teens arrested for intentionally crashing truck into SUV in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in an intentional crash in June that left two victims hospitalized.The alleged driver, Bryson Tyre, 17, was arrested on August 12 on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Christopher Novakov, 18, was arrested a day earlier for failing to report the crime.On June 30, 2022, Weatherford police responded to a call about a major accident on S. Bowie Drive. A tan SUV had been hit and was resting on its side when officers arrived. First responders were able to get the two...
WEATHERFORD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug

IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
IRVING, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
WFAA

Jury finds Yaser Said guilty in 2008 murder of his teenage daughters

DALLAS — Yaser Said, once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of killing his two teenage daughters. Said's daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in 2008, slumped in Said's borrowed taxi as it was parked in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

WFAA

