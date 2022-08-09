Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Two teens arrested for intentionally crashing truck into SUV in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in an intentional crash in June that left two victims hospitalized.The alleged driver, Bryson Tyre, 17, was arrested on August 12 on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Christopher Novakov, 18, was arrested a day earlier for failing to report the crime.On June 30, 2022, Weatherford police responded to a call about a major accident on S. Bowie Drive. A tan SUV had been hit and was resting on its side when officers arrived. First responders were able to get the two...
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Suspect taken to hospital, child found in car after chase ends in Kaufman County
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to an area hospital after police said he led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon, officials said. Police said the incident started off as a custody dispute. According to police, a shooting was reported in...
Woman arrested for White Settlement motel stabbing, victim is in the hospital
A woman is now jailed in Tarrant County where another woman was stabbed at a Motel 6 in White Settlement Thursday night. Police got the call just past 7 p.m.
fox4news.com
Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills. This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH. During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin...
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Richland Hills police confirm officer-involved shooting; suspect is dead
Richland Hills police say officers shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon. Police shut down Boulevard 26 between Glenview and Vance - that’s on the border of Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug
IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
dpdbeat.com
Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary
Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
Three slashed during a quarrel among delivery drivers in Southlake
Three men are recovering from knife wounds after a fight broke about among delivery drivers in Southlake Wednesday. It was in an alley behind some retail stores near Southlake Boulevard and Davis.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
Jury finds Yaser Said guilty in 2008 murder of his teenage daughters
DALLAS — Yaser Said, once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of killing his two teenage daughters. Said's daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in 2008, slumped in Said's borrowed taxi as it was parked in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
