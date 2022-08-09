Read full article on original website
Claud Balls
4d ago
wouldn't the plane have once been on top of the glacier? so wouldn't that mean the glacier is now the size it was when the plane crashed? 🤔
21
Tony Dunlap
3d ago
They've also discovered remnants of long past human settlements under receding glaciers. Pretty interesting from an archaeological standpoint.
12
Mama Bear Grrrr..
4d ago
Glaciers melt, grow, and form in cycles. It's bound to happen. Of course, the climate change people think it's a tragedy...🙄
26
Switzerland’s melting glaciers reveal human remains and plane wreckage
Soaring temperatures are prompting Switzerland’s melting glaciers to reveal their secrets, with hikers this summer chancing upon two sets of unidentified human remains and a plane wreckage lost for more than half a century. Two French alpinists found human bones last Wednesday while scaling the Chessjen glacier in the...
