ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Road Dogg: Vince McMahon Extended My Vocabulary By Banning Certain Terms

Brian “Road Dogg” James discusses working for Vince McMahon and Vince McMahon's affinity for banning certain terms. Vince McMahon always had a certain preferred vocabulary and verbiage that he wanted to use on WWE television. At this point, longtime fans are familiar with the term “medical facility” as a replacement for “hospital” and Vince McMahon spent so many decades popularizing the term “sports entertainment,” that there are those who genuinely view sports entertainment as a different form of professional wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard

Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
WWE
Fightful

Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury

Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Vliet
Person
Anthony Ogogo
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Goldust
Person
Jon Moxley
Fightful

Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks

NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Double
Fightful

Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw And Smackdown After Summerslam

- AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari. - Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms. - Liv Morgan Interview & Women's Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan. - Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie...
WWE
Fightful

Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
WWE
Fightful

Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

AEW Talent Haven't Heard From MJF Since His Dynamite Promo In LA

MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene. Fightful has followed up numerous times about where MJF has been since his post-Double or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite. We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract

Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
WWE
Fightful

Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting

No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy