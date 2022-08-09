Read full article on original website
Road Dogg: Vince McMahon Extended My Vocabulary By Banning Certain Terms
Brian “Road Dogg” James discusses working for Vince McMahon and Vince McMahon's affinity for banning certain terms. Vince McMahon always had a certain preferred vocabulary and verbiage that he wanted to use on WWE television. At this point, longtime fans are familiar with the term “medical facility” as a replacement for “hospital” and Vince McMahon spent so many decades popularizing the term “sports entertainment,” that there are those who genuinely view sports entertainment as a different form of professional wrestling.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Matt Cardona: I'm Working With A New Doctor, Dr. Matt Cardona; He Cleared Me For NWA 74
Matt Cardona has become his own doctor. When Matt Cardona went out of action with a torn bicep earlier this summer, the expectation was that the former GCW World Champion would miss 4-6 months of action. However, Cardona is seemingly set to beat the odds yet again by returning to action at the upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view.
Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury
Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw And Smackdown After Summerslam
- AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari. - Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms. - Liv Morgan Interview & Women's Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan. - Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie...
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
Dean 'Mojo' Muhtadi: I Have Unfinished Business As A Wrestler, There's Still Stuff I Want To Do
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, isn't finished as a wrestler. Rawley spent several years in WWE, where he won the WWE 24/7 Championship seven times. The company released him in a wave of cuts in April 2021. Since them, he has been focused on other projects. He is a co-host on TMZ Sports, and he is also running the Paragon Talent Group.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
Goldberg: Brock Lesnar Came Up With The Idea For 90-Second Bout At WWE Survivor Series 2016
After 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned at WWE Survivor Series 2016 to clash with Brock Lesnar. Before his return, Goldberg's match in wrestling was at WrestleMania 20 against Lesnar as both men were on their way out of the company. The bout was tied into the promotion...
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
Bailey, KUSHIDA, & Mia Yim In Action! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/11/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 11, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Contract Signing for Impact World Title match at Emergence. - Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title. - Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne. - KUSHIDA vs. Deaner.
Bret Hart On Ric Flair's Last Match: I Appreciated What He Did, Not Many People Have Guts Like That
Bret Hart appreciates Ric Flair for what he did when he returned to the ring. On July 31, as part of Starrcast weekend, Flair wrestled his first match since 2011. The septuagenarian teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration, and the contest itself has been somewhat divisive.
AEW Talent Haven't Heard From MJF Since His Dynamite Promo In LA
MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene. Fightful has followed up numerous times about where MJF has been since his post-Double or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite. We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever.
Finn Balor On Adding To The Judgment Day: I Prefer Quality Over Quantity
On the June 6 episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor joined Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Edge in The Judgment Day. Moments later, the group turned on Edge, effectively kicking him out of the group. Balor, Ripley, and Priest have remained and Edge returned at WWE SummerSlam, looking for his revenge.
Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract
Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting
No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
