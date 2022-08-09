ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Bud Billiken Parade kicks off Saturday morning

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returns to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This will be the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade will run the full two-mile route down King Drive. The parade starts at 10 a.m. This is the 93rd year […]
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Strawberry Essence Salad

Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery. -The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25. Recipe:. Strawberry Essence Salad. ● 1.5 cups Baby Kale.
WGN TV

A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead

CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
WGN News

Herb Lawrence talks White Sox on ‘9 Good Minutes’

CHICAGO – In many ways, Tuesday was a representation of what the White Sox have been for the first four months of the 2022 season. In both contests of a doubleheader, their pitching was able to hold its own, but the offense was struggling to find its form. They took a frustrating loss in Game […]
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
WGN News

Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town

CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
WGN News

14-year-old boy shot while riding bike on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle on the city’s Near West Side. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. 13th Street. Police said the teen was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person. […]
WGN TV

WGN TV

