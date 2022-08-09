Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta Moore
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo spends a day at Chicago’s Playpen
WGN Morning News Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo spent a day at Lake Michigan’s “Playpen,” Chicago’s floating clubhouse — and it’s probably the best thing on the internet. Watch the video in the player above.
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
Lunchbreak: Strawberry Essence Salad
Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery. -The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25. Recipe:. Strawberry Essence Salad. ● 1.5 cups Baby Kale.
Maggie Hendricks talks Chicago Sky on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Bally Sports reporter discusses the team's 2022 season, their quest for a repeat championship, along with the Cubs & Bears on this edition of the segment from WGN News Now.
A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead
CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Herb Lawrence talks White Sox on ‘9 Good Minutes’
CHICAGO – In many ways, Tuesday was a representation of what the White Sox have been for the first four months of the 2022 season. In both contests of a doubleheader, their pitching was able to hold its own, but the offense was struggling to find its form. They took a frustrating loss in Game […]
Eddie Olczyk officially joins the Kraken broadcast team
The longtime Blackhawks' color commentator was officially announced as a member of the ROOT SPORTS broadcast team in Seattle on Thursday.
Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with mostly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Friday, 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers. Cooler lakeside, Winds: E 5-10. High: 78/75. Mostly cloudy tonight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 64. Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Winds: S 10-15 G25. High: 81.
Highland Park officials rethinking school safety following mass shootings
One mom says the school should consider banning all bags.
With downtown groper on the loose, vigilance urged by victims
"I just don’t want him on the street anymore."
17-year-old girl shot while completing driver’s ed test on South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while in a driver’s education vehicle. The girl was minutes from finishing her final driving exam when shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Normal at around 12:05 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound to the...
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
Lenyn Sosa gets his first MLB homer in White Sox win
The infielder had a career-first as the White Sox split their doubleheader against the Royals in Kansas City.
Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town
CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
14-year-old boy shot while riding bike on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle on the city’s Near West Side. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. 13th Street. Police said the teen was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person. […]
