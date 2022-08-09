Read full article on original website
The secret shame I feel after having an abortion
The writer of this essay asked that TODAY.com withhold her last name for privacy concerns. About a quarter of women will have an abortion in their lifetime, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that advocates for access to reproductive care — and I wonder how many of those women will tell someone. I wonder because I’ve had an abortion, and even some of my closest family members and friends have no idea.
Women in Film Decries Hollywood Studios’ Response to Abortion Alliance’s Demands as ‘Easy Way Out’
Women in Film released a statement on Thursday evening condemning the response from Hollywood studios to a letter signed by over 1,400 showrunners and film directors calling on them to ensure access to abortions in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “On July 28, showrunners,...
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women
California may be an abortion sanctuary, but some women have to leave the state for the procedure.
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Facebook helps police snag a teen and her mom over abortion
For years, civil rights activists have sounded the alarm on the cozy relationship between social media companies and law enforcement and its potential for troubling surveillance practices. But social media platforms continue to attract and retain users, leaving hundreds of millions of Americans susceptible to snooping, potentially aided by their...
Salman Rushdie had started to believe his ‘life was normal again’
Salman Rushdie believed his life was “very normal again” and that fears of an attack were a thing of the past, he had told an interviewer just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in New York on Friday. The novelist, who remained in hospital yesterday, was...
Facebook Turned Over Messages in Disturbing Abortion Case Against Teen and Mom
A Nebraska teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges for repeatedly burying and then burning a fetus, the product of an investigation in which authorities obtained Facebook messages between the two discussing medication abortion.Celeste Burgess, 17, faces charges in Madison District Court, including concealing the death of another person, after allegedly having an abortion and getting help from her mother in burning and burying the result of a stillborn pregnancy. Her 41-year-old mother, Jessica Burgess, is also charged with a slew of offenses, including performing or attempting abortion at more than 20 weeks and performing an abortion as a...
Inside one O.C. Mexican Catholic family, abortion still divides generations
After the Supreme Court's Roe ruling, three generations of Latinas in an Orange County family reflect on how their stances on abortion have evolved.
The power of listening, explained (to kids)
Today, Explained to Kids is back for a second season. In each episode of this Vox podcast, a group of friends takes a journey to the Island of Explained. Kids (and adults) come along to explore the magical island and meet its whimsical inhabitants, all while tackling some of the biggest questions in the world. This summer, we’ll answer questions about how to make the future better through the way we eat, care for our environment, listen to each other, and more.
The “Dark Brandon” meme — and why it’s so confusing — explained
Who gets to decide what a meme means? Can a meme born in darkness — say, for instance, the racist corners of 4chan — ever come to have lighter meanings? Do we have a responsibility to purge our cultural vocabulary of memes with spurious origins, or does that just lead to the elimination of, well, all internet culture?
Every movie seems to be split into chapters these days
Welcome to Noticed, Vox’s cultural trend column. You know that thing you’ve been seeing all over the place? Allow us to explain it. What it is: Movies with “chapter titles” — text appearing by itself, rather than over images, throughout the film, between scenes. They break the film into segments and give each segment a name.
Fresh Fears After Facebook's Role In US Abortion Case
Facebook sparked outrage by complying with US police probing an abortion case, boosting simmering fears the platform will be a tool for clamping down on the procedure. Criticism built after media reports revealed the social networking giant had turned over messages key to a mother being criminally charged with an abortion for her daughter.
Listen to the heartbeat of the largest animal to have ever lived
The heart of the Etruscan shrew, one of the world’s smallest mammals, beats incredibly fast — up to 1,500 times per minute, or 25 times per second. The human heart, in comparison, is sluggish, beating only 60 to 100 times a minute. Then there’s the heart of the...
The Body Keeps the Score: Bestselling book helps us understand trauma, but inflates the definition of it
If new books are lucky they enjoy a brief honeymoon of attention before ebbing away into oblivion. Not so "The Body Keeps the Score", a publishing phenomenon that has kept selling long after it first hit the shelves in 2014. The book has spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times best seller list for paperback nonfiction, including over half a year in the coveted #1 spot during 2021. It has reportedly sold almost 2 million copies.
Why living alone was the best self-care investment I ever made
Living alone was a goal of mine for my entire adult life. Although I have always had good luck with roommates (in fact, some of my former roommates are still my close friends), I always dreamed about the day I would have my own place. I couldn’t wait to decorate...
