Women's Health

NBC News

The secret shame I feel after having an abortion

The writer of this essay asked that TODAY.com withhold her last name for privacy concerns. About a quarter of women will have an abortion in their lifetime, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that advocates for access to reproductive care — and I wonder how many of those women will tell someone. I wonder because I’ve had an abortion, and even some of my closest family members and friends have no idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32

Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
MSNBC

Facebook helps police snag a teen and her mom over abortion

For years, civil rights activists have sounded the alarm on the cozy relationship between social media companies and law enforcement and its potential for troubling surveillance practices. But social media platforms continue to attract and retain users, leaving hundreds of millions of Americans susceptible to snooping, potentially aided by their...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Turned Over Messages in Disturbing Abortion Case Against Teen and Mom

A Nebraska teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges for repeatedly burying and then burning a fetus, the product of an investigation in which authorities obtained Facebook messages between the two discussing medication abortion.Celeste Burgess, 17, faces charges in Madison District Court, including concealing the death of another person, after allegedly having an abortion and getting help from her mother in burning and burying the result of a stillborn pregnancy. Her 41-year-old mother, Jessica Burgess, is also charged with a slew of offenses, including performing or attempting abortion at more than 20 weeks and performing an abortion as a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Vox

The power of listening, explained (to kids)

Today, Explained to Kids is back for a second season. In each episode of this Vox podcast, a group of friends takes a journey to the Island of Explained. Kids (and adults) come along to explore the magical island and meet its whimsical inhabitants, all while tackling some of the biggest questions in the world. This summer, we’ll answer questions about how to make the future better through the way we eat, care for our environment, listen to each other, and more.
KIDS
Vox

The “Dark Brandon” meme — and why it’s so confusing — explained

Who gets to decide what a meme means? Can a meme born in darkness — say, for instance, the racist corners of 4chan — ever come to have lighter meanings? Do we have a responsibility to purge our cultural vocabulary of memes with spurious origins, or does that just lead to the elimination of, well, all internet culture?
INTERNET
Vox

Every movie seems to be split into chapters these days

Welcome to Noticed, Vox’s cultural trend column. You know that thing you’ve been seeing all over the place? Allow us to explain it. What it is: Movies with “chapter titles” — text appearing by itself, rather than over images, throughout the film, between scenes. They break the film into segments and give each segment a name.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Fresh Fears After Facebook's Role In US Abortion Case

Facebook sparked outrage by complying with US police probing an abortion case, boosting simmering fears the platform will be a tool for clamping down on the procedure. Criticism built after media reports revealed the social networking giant had turned over messages key to a mother being criminally charged with an abortion for her daughter.
NEBRASKA STATE
Vox

Listen to the heartbeat of the largest animal to have ever lived

The heart of the Etruscan shrew, one of the world’s smallest mammals, beats incredibly fast — up to 1,500 times per minute, or 25 times per second. The human heart, in comparison, is sluggish, beating only 60 to 100 times a minute. Then there’s the heart of the...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

The Body Keeps the Score: Bestselling book helps us understand trauma, but inflates the definition of it

If new books are lucky they enjoy a brief honeymoon of attention before ebbing away into oblivion. Not so "The Body Keeps the Score", a publishing phenomenon that has kept selling long after it first hit the shelves in 2014. The book has spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times best seller list for paperback nonfiction, including over half a year in the coveted #1 spot during 2021. It has reportedly sold almost 2 million copies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

