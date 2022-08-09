ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Russia heavily shells residential areas in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saki
PBS NewsHour

Russian-occupied areas face growing Ukrainian resistance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Air Base#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Defense Ministry#Ukrainians#Kremlin#Black Sea Fleet#Crimean#Sevastopol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy