Marvin C. Seitz, Jr., 78 of Omaha, Nebraska
Name:Marvin C. Seitz, Jr. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:3:00 p.m. Memorials:Grace United Methodist Church or Nebraska Humane Society. Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE Tuesday, August 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Northwest Missouri State women's soccer predicted to finish No. 4 in MIAA
(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer team was projected to finish fourth in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll. The Bearcats were projected to finish behind Central Missouri, Emporia State and Central Oklahoma with 93 points. Northwest Missouri State was 8-2-1 in the MIAA last season. View the...
Pauline Walker, 90, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
David V. Holtzen, 60 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location:Quarthouse Lounge; 20 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, Iowa.
Leo Davison, 97, of Braddyville, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:00 p.m. Memorials: Braddyville Fire & Rescue or Braddyville Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Notes:. Leo passed away early...
Top 50 Team Countdown No. 7: Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball
(KMAland) -- A memorable state tournament run led the Ashland-Greenwood boys to a state title and earned the Bluejays the No. 7 spot in the KMA Sports Top 50 Team Countdown. Coach Jacob Mohs' team roared to a 3-0 start with victories by an average margin of 34 points per game.
Battle with the Bulls moving to Farragut
One of the more action-packed, family-friendly events in Fremont County is Battle with the Bulls. For the second year, the event is taking place in Farragut. Jamie Avey, Battle with the Bulls secretary, said the event is a two performance bull riding and bullfighting competition organized by Gold Buckle Production, Inc., a Fremont County non-profit.
Carol Catherine, Justin Martin, and Jonathan Merrill Ecker
Name: Carol Catherine, Justin Martin, and Jonathan Merrill Ecker. From: Gladstone, Missouri, Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Rosendale, Missouri. Location: Tarkio Activities Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location:. Tarkio Activities Center, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Carol, Justin,...
Richard "Kent" Cunningham, 73 of Coin, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Kent passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at his home in rural Coin, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Mary Arlene Shaver, 96, of Atlantic
Inurnment will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery north of Massena at a later date. Mary Arlene Shaver, 96, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be...
Leo Davison
Service: FuneralName: Leo DavisonPronunciation: Age: 97From: Braddyville, IowaPrevious: Day …
Cheesy Pizza, Big Burritos, Mighty T-Bones & Countless Celebrities in Page County, Iowa
*The influence on America’s musical history can still be seen and heard in this corner of SW-Iowa. The cities of Shenandoah and Clarinda are two of the Midwest’s most precious areas when it comes to the historic musical origins that fans all over the world would agree with. Our visit to Page County was sponsored and funded by the Western Iowa Tourism Region. Some of the meals, services and goods were complimentary. The views expressed in this blog post are of our own. Now, let’s Gallivant!
Ron Zuetlau, 80, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Liberty Memorial Community Building Basement - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just days after being ordered to pay millions to families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, Alex Jones is spending time in Omaha with family. “I’m not the person they say I am, I have total confidence, I feel good about who I...
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
East Mills board approves final pre-K-12 facility drawings, schematics
(Malvern) -- East Mills school officials have taken the next step in realizing a significant facilities renovation project. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the East Mills School Board heard a presentation from the district's design review committee and later approved the final drawing and schematics to convert the existing junior-senior high school building in Malvern into a Pre-K-12 facility. The renovation comes after voters approved a $22 million bond issue last September with nearly 64% of the vote. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says the step is a culmination of over a year of work from the committee in developing the plans.
Clarinda board receives update on ESSER funds, expenditures
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials received an update on where the district currently sits with its COVID-19 relief funds. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, School Finance Director and Board Secretary Nancy McKinnon updated the Clarinda School Board on the remaining balances and expenditures of federal relief funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER. Regarding ESSER funds, McKinnon says they have allocated all of ESSER I and II -- nearly $700,000 -- and a portion of ESSER III funds. Of the just over $1 million in ESSER III funds distributed to the district, she says roughly $788,000 remains. But, a portion of that will need to be set aside for retention bonuses that will be included in the December payroll.
