*The influence on America’s musical history can still be seen and heard in this corner of SW-Iowa. The cities of Shenandoah and Clarinda are two of the Midwest’s most precious areas when it comes to the historic musical origins that fans all over the world would agree with. Our visit to Page County was sponsored and funded by the Western Iowa Tourism Region. Some of the meals, services and goods were complimentary. The views expressed in this blog post are of our own. Now, let’s Gallivant!

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO