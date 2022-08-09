Read full article on original website
Related
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 5 of 5: On Managers, Growth & Progression
Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person, which I think is an important and welcome change. Over the decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also...
protocol.com
Can LinkedIn nudge you to hire a more diverse workforce?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. If you’re using the BeReal app to capture your authentic life, don’t forget to practice good opsec when you’re posting photos of your work computer screen. Today, a new LinkedIn feature wants to combat unconscious bias, climate is the new Facebook and the CEO who cried about layoffs in a selfie he posted online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
What don't people understand about being a CIO?
Good afternoon! In today's Braintrust, we asked seven chief information officers about what people often misunderstand about their roles and gave them a chance set the record straight. Like this format? We asked CEOs the same question back in May, and you can read that edition here. The CIO’s role...
ForConstructionPros.com
166 New Federal Grants Announced for Projects Under Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded more than $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and more. This year’s allocations will help more than 160 combines, more than ever before, due to the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The law provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the RAISE program to help more projects get moving across the country.
The 15 Best College Majors That Pretty Much Guarantee a Top-Paying Job
Getting a college degree is an expensive proposition. Students can get a lot out of the college experience, and one of the returns for the cost is hopefully a decent job. But the college major has a lot to do with getting a good-paying job. Of course, everyone has to pick the course of study that suits them but it might help to know about the best college majors of 2022. And by best, we mean the majors that result in the best salaries.
Corporate America is still too male. LinkedIn has a ‘nudge’ that could actually make a difference
LinkedIn’s hiring platform has rolled out a “Diversity Nudges” tool, meant to balance the men and women in applicant pools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
The new EV tax credits could create a huge mess
Good day, Protocol Climate friends and family. Today we’re looking at the new EV tax credit conundrum and how an entrepreneur decided to leave behind a dream job at Alphabet’s X lab to start a geothermal energy company — and find happiness. It’s enough to make your Protocol Climate team want to pivot to blueberry tart making full time. (Don’t worry, we’ll be right back here next week.) Read on!
Fast Company
If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this
When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
JOBS・
protocol.com
Coinbase is bracing for a long winter
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Coinbase’s frigid earnings, the student loan freeze and the risk of relying on interchange fees. Six months after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that crypto winters are a thing of the past, his company finds itself trapped in one. And...
protocol.com
A ray of fintech sunshine?
Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
protocol.com
CJ Moses might be the CISO of AWS, but service leaders own their own security
AWS customers are used to hearing about the cloud provider’s “shared responsibility” model when it comes to security, which means that while AWS promises customers it won’t allow its servers and networks to be compromised, customers still have to do the work of securing their own applications. Inside the company, however, the buck stops with the head of each service offered by AWS.
protocol.com
How 'the feds' rebuilt AWS security
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: AWS CISO CJ Moses lays out the company’s approach to cybersecurity, the FTC is taking a closer look at AI and what former Cisco and Nicira executive Steve Mullaney is working on at Aviatrix. Owned, not pwned. If Amazon EC2 has a...
The State of Web3 Education
Web3 has come a long way. It's no longer just crypto. The uses are spreading far beyond financial — although still heavily grounded there. And, with the influx in applications, there is also an. — and not just the kind interested in investing on the side. But, many of...
protocol.com
A shake-up could be coming for banks working with crypto
As efforts to pass federal crypto legislation are maybe, finally picking up steam in Washington, so, too, is the debate about how traditional banks should approach the sector. A group of progressive senators including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are calling on a federal banking regulator to pull Trump-era guidance that gives banks limited clearance to engage in crypto-related business.
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion Department Seeks Applicants for First International Writers Program
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program. The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both...
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
Diversity Leaders at Qurate and Francesca’s Explain How Retailers Should Approach DEI
Click here to read the full article. When it comes to retail, discussing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has become the norm, internally and externally. And while many companies made outward commitments to support the Black community and other minorities in 2020, leaders agree that there is still more work to be done. “It’s important to treat diversity initiatives and diversity goals like any other business goal,” explained Canetta Reid, SVP and chief people officer at Francesca’s, explaining the importance of avoiding “performative diversity initiatives.” During a keynote panel discussion about diversity and inclusion initiatives in the retail industry at the eTail...
MedicalXpress
Getting more men into nursing means a rethink of gender roles, pay and recognition. But we need them urgently
Demand for health care is soaring as the population ages, medical treatments become more widely available and more people live with chronic and complex illnesses. However, there is global shortage of health professionals—and the pandemic has only accentuated the trend. Overwork, burnout and stress are causing nurses to leave in droves.
Comments / 0