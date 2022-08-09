Read full article on original website
Damian G
4d ago
It’s a long time but anything can happen! Maybe he’s somewere in another state living life or maybe idk just maybe he’s in heaven but no one knows! Hopefully a big miracle happens and you get to see your dad in person again!
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Houston ditch
HOUSTON - One driver was charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Houston early Saturday morning. The Houston Police Department said they found a stolen vehicle near Bissonnet and Beltway 8 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of...
fox26houston.com
Families of gun violence victims in Houston gather to talk about solutions, honor lives lost
HOUSTON - Melody Celestine is doing everything she can to figure out who killed her husband, 47-year-old Dashawn Celestine. On July 12 around 7:30 a.m., the local businessman and father of five was checking on one of his rental properties on the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. His wife...
Houston woman goes viral on TikTok after rescuing puppy dumped in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
fox26houston.com
Woman ejected, killed in Houston motorcycle crash
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female motorcyclist was killed on Friday evening in Houston. Police said the crash occurred on the 3300 block of East Freeway around 8 p.m. The Houston Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a motorcycle without a rider off the flyover...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
Young child recovering from severe injuries after loose dog attack in Fresno on Aug. 1
Carson suffered deep wounds and nerve damage that left him with the inability to blink on the left side of his face and will possibly require additional surgery to repair.
