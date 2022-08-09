ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Two new commissions aim to support LGBTQIA+ and Latino communities in Howard County

By Ethan Ehrenhaft Baltimore Sun Media
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TX5Rz_0hAbIBoE00

Two new commissions aimed at furthering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across Howard County were approved late last month by the County Council.

During its July 27 legislative session, the council unanimously approved the formation of the LGBTQIA+ Commission and the La Alianza Latina Commission following a proposal from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in late June.

“These bold steps ensure that Howard County remains a model for other communities around our nation on how to uplift all our residents, and how to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone,” Ball said in a news release. “These new commissions will serve, support and affirm our LGBTQIA+ and Latino communities, and will help implement long-lasting change.”

The commissions will continue the work of the county’s LGBTQ+ Workgroup and La Alianza Latina Workgroup, established in November 2019 and September 2020, respectively. Both groups issued policy recommendations, including the creation of permanent commissions, to the county executive in their final reports.

The LGBTQIA+ Commission will consist of at least 15 members, including Howard County residents from local advocacy groups and gay and transgender community members. The commission’s responsibilities include coalition building with allied individuals and organizations, advising the county on policies affecting underserved members of the LGBTQIA+ population, and facilitating events throughout the year.

“Having an LGBTQ+ focus as part of the county’s government will raise awareness and will hopefully lead to measures to stem the tide of hate and inequality,” said Human Rights Commissioner Bob Ford in the news release.

Composed of at least 15 members from the community and local Latino organizations, the La Alianza Latina Commission will work to mobilize, educate and celebrate the Latino community while advising the county executive and County Council on a range of programs affecting Latinos in Howard County, including language access, representation and government services.

Both commissions will submit annual reports to county government. Commission members must be appointed by the county executive and will likely go before the County Council for confirmation in October. Representatives may be recommended by the community or apply directly through the county government.

“I’m very grateful to our local government for ensuring that our growing [community] will continue to have a permanent voice and seat at the table, so that all county decisions around education, health equity, work force development and more can be made with Latinos in mind, understanding and supporting our unique needs,” said La Alianza Latina Workgroup co-chair Cris Oviedo.

Comments / 3

Billp2828
3d ago

sounds like Howard County likes to waste it's citizens tax money. how about the government stop dividing people into small groups and just help its citizens no matter their race or sexual preference.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Education
Howard County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
newsfromthestates.com

Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?

WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#County Government#County Executive#Latinos#Racism#The County Council#Lgbtq Workgroup#Lgbtqia Commission
wfmd.com

Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan

They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

105 townhomes proposed in Rockville

A new development project submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board would bring more than 100 townhomes to Rockville. Missing Middle Jefferson LLC submitted plans last month to the county Planning Board to demolish a vacant office building at 2115 East Jefferson St. and replace it with 105 townhomes. The...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
750
Followers
16
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy