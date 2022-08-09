Two new commissions aim to support LGBTQIA+ and Latino communities in Howard County

Two new commissions aimed at furthering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across Howard County were approved late last month by the County Council.

During its July 27 legislative session, the council unanimously approved the formation of the LGBTQIA+ Commission and the La Alianza Latina Commission following a proposal from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in late June.

“These bold steps ensure that Howard County remains a model for other communities around our nation on how to uplift all our residents, and how to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone,” Ball said in a news release. “These new commissions will serve, support and affirm our LGBTQIA+ and Latino communities, and will help implement long-lasting change.”

The commissions will continue the work of the county’s LGBTQ+ Workgroup and La Alianza Latina Workgroup, established in November 2019 and September 2020, respectively. Both groups issued policy recommendations, including the creation of permanent commissions, to the county executive in their final reports.

The LGBTQIA+ Commission will consist of at least 15 members, including Howard County residents from local advocacy groups and gay and transgender community members. The commission’s responsibilities include coalition building with allied individuals and organizations, advising the county on policies affecting underserved members of the LGBTQIA+ population, and facilitating events throughout the year.

“Having an LGBTQ+ focus as part of the county’s government will raise awareness and will hopefully lead to measures to stem the tide of hate and inequality,” said Human Rights Commissioner Bob Ford in the news release.

Composed of at least 15 members from the community and local Latino organizations, the La Alianza Latina Commission will work to mobilize, educate and celebrate the Latino community while advising the county executive and County Council on a range of programs affecting Latinos in Howard County, including language access, representation and government services.

Both commissions will submit annual reports to county government. Commission members must be appointed by the county executive and will likely go before the County Council for confirmation in October. Representatives may be recommended by the community or apply directly through the county government.

“I’m very grateful to our local government for ensuring that our growing [community] will continue to have a permanent voice and seat at the table, so that all county decisions around education, health equity, work force development and more can be made with Latinos in mind, understanding and supporting our unique needs,” said La Alianza Latina Workgroup co-chair Cris Oviedo.