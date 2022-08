A firefighter died Wednesday after he was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was a Bureau of Land Management firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in Colorado. He was assigned to help fight the wildfire which is burning to the southeast of Oakridge, Oregon.

