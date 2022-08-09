ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg massage therapist grabbed client’s breast, police say

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Leonard Manuel Lopez De La Torre, 51, was arrested on Monday on a battery charge. Police say he grabbed a woman's breast during a massage. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

A man who was working as a therapist at a St. Petersburg massage business has been arrested on a charge that he grabbed a client’s breast, according to an arrest report.

Leonard Manuel Lopez De La Torre, 51, was arrested on Monday on a battery charge in connection with the incident, which occurred on Aug. 2 at Massage Envy, 5020 Fourth St N.

De La Torre was working as a massage therapist at the business when he “reached under the sheet covering the victim and grabbed her right breast and pulled her nipple, causing minor redness to the area,” an arrest report states.

De La Torre was booked at the Pinellas County jail, then was released after posting $500 bail, records show.

