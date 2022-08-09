ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Herschel's New Backpack Collection Is Equal Parts Strength & Style

By Thomas Price
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMbM5_0hAbHVBJ00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Herschel

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With school coming back sooner rather than later, it is time to start looking into some of the major essentials you’ll need before the first day—whether you’re headed back to class or back to the office for the first time in a couple of years. Just in time for the new season, Herschel recently dropped a brand new line of backpacks called the Pro Series Collection . The Pro Series collection is designed to not only live up to the high style standards that Herschel has become known for but also to provide next-level durability that can stand up to weather, drops, tears and even being used for hiking. Each backpack in the collection is made of 100% recycled fabric to ensure a more sustainable product.

Additionally, the backpacks come with a sturdy base and exterior, contoured shoulder straps for extra comfort and reduced back strain, and several organization pockets to more easily store your things. The new Pro Series Collection has three different designs: the Herschel Little America Backpack Pro , the Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro and the Retreat Backpack Pro . The different sizes and styles mean you can get the option that best fits your needs from using it as a baseball bag or hiking backpack to a sturdy back-to-school option. Each backpack comes with seven to 10 different color options as well, so you’ll be able to find one that works for your personal taste as well.

Buy on Herschel, $120

Buy on Herschel, $80

Buy on Herschel, $100

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons , Ashley Furniture coupons , Macy’s coupons , and Overstock coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This Under $500 Inflatable Hot Tub Is Pure Backyard Bliss

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.There’s something about having a body of water in close proximity that just makes life more fun—regardless of the season. Whether it’s swimming in a pool or lazing about on a white sandy beach, water comes with a guaranteed amount of entertainment, relaxation, and bliss. But just because you don’t have a swimming pool or hot tub installed in your own backyard doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the benefits of a refreshing, relaxing soak from the confines of home. If you're like me and...
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Shave With an Old Razor?

How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Quick survey: When was the last time you replaced your razor? Last week, last month, last year (gulp)?. We get it: We can all become a little lazy about...
SKIN CARE
TheDailyBeast

Looking to Bypass a Pricey Trip to the Derm? Here’s How To Get Tretinoin Online

When it comes to skincare, if you ask a dermatologist the treatment they would recommend without pause, it’s likely almost all of them will tell you that retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol) are their desert-island pick. Retinoids are one of the most researched-backed actives that derms and estheticians swear by for a slew of different skincare concerns, including acne, fading dark spots, ironing out the look of fine lines, and refining pores. There are thousands of solid over-the-counter retinol formulas on the market available in a wide range of strengths, suspensions, and price points, but prescription retinoids—tretinoin (Retin-A, Renova,...
SKIN CARE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy