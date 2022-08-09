Michael Bolton tour to stop at Hard Rock Event Center

Multiple Grammy Award-winner and Emmy-nominated singer Michael Bolton will take the Hard Rock Event Center stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 23.

Bolton has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, he has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards and grabbed three Emmy nominations. He also has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As a songwriter, Bolton has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To date, he has seen nine studio albums rank in the top 10, with nine number one singles.

Bolton’s songs are frequently heard on "American Idol," "The Voice," "America's Got Talent" and "X-Factor." His songs and performances have been featured in film soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated theme song “Go the Distance” from Walt Disney’s blockbuster animated film "Hercules" and the Russell Crowe film “Fathers & Daughters,” which has become a favored wedding song and part of several viral videos.