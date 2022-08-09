ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows a Mississippi state police officer violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 4 days ago

Video showed a Black man being restrained and arrested by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer.

Associated Press

  • Video showed a Mississippi police officer violently arresting a Black man on Friday.
  • The Mississippi highway patrolman knelt on the man, who was handcuffed, the footage shows.
  • A state legislator called the video "alarming."

Video has surfaced showing a Mississippi highway patrolman violently restraining and arresting a Black man during a traffic stop in McComb, Mississippi, on Friday.

The video, which was livestreamed on Facebook by a man named Packer Lewis and has been viewed over 522,000 times, shows a patrolman dragging Eugene Lewis, a Black man in handcuffs, and pulling him to the ground on the side of a road. The patrolman pushes his knee into Lewis's side while pointing a Taser at the man recording the video, the footage shows.

"That's how George Floyd died right there," Packer Lewis can he heard saying in the video.

George Floyd was a Black man who died after former Minneapolice Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes in May 2020. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

In the video of the Mississippi arrest, the patrolman, who is white according to the Associated Press, raises Eugene Lewis up by the arms and puts him into the back of his patrol car. It concludes with the patrolman walking toward the man who is recording and threatening to arrest him before putting another man who is also recording into handcuffs.

Eugene Lewis told WJTV that the patrolman pulled him over for driving 5 miles-per-hour above the speed limit. He told the outlet that the patrolman arrested him for claiming he smoked marijuana before he began driving, which he denies.

Lewis said the patrolman "hit me under my throat" after he called him a racist.

State Rep. Daryl Porter, a Democrat, released a statement about the video on Saturday, calling it "alarming." Porter said that he had spoken directly with the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, who said that it had opened an internal affairs investigation into the patrolman and that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating as well.

The three men in the video are brothers, and all three were arrested by the highway patrol, according to WJTV. It's unclear what the men were arrested for and a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which houses the highway patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, declined to comment on the reason for the three men's arrests.

Insider previously covered the death of a baby named La'Mello Parker , who was shot by police in Mississippi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations did not investigate Parker's death and deferred the investigation to the Biloxi Police Department because officers from the highway patrol were involved in the shooting, according to the Mississippi Free Press .

While the Department of Public Safety declined to comment on whether it is standard for the MBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against highway patrolmen, it shared a statement that read:

"On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety was made aware of an incident involving a Mississippi Highway Patrolman conducting an arrest on a subject in McComb, MS. This incident is being reviewed internally by the Department of Public Safety. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an inquiry. No further comment will be made at this time."

Packer Lewis, the man who recorded the video, said in a Facebook post that he was in jail for multiple days after the incident.

"I honestly believe that if this situation would've happened at night that either me or my brother would've been gunned down or seriously hurt," Lewis wrote on Facebook . We don't need officers here to protect and serve like this trooper, I stayed in jail for a couple days for absolutely nothing, sad but it's the world we live in."

Comments / 22

Mama4paws
4d ago

He Will lose his job for no reason but 3 brothers cause racist problems. I want to know...how this man was pulled over for driving and then was said Officer got in backseat. To beat him. IF he was driving and pulled over WHEN AND WHY did he get in.the backseat. I don't see the brothers are telling the truth. Racism is alive in this story. The truth here is onesided because the other side has not been told. The mayor jumped to his View before he found out bothsides of the story. I doubt he would listen to the otherside. He has a closed mine and heard what he wants.

Reply(4)
13
somebody in mississippi
3d ago

The officer didn't beat anyone. The officer did his job. White/black/purple/green...it doesn't matter! If a person argues with an officer, they going to be arrested! Plain and simple!! Regardless if the roles were reversed, the officer is not to be disrespected and bystanders deserve to be arrested when they poke their noses where it don't need to be. And another thing, why isn't the beginning of the story aired?! You know? The reason the civilian got handcuffed?! He had to have smarted off more than video shows. He told the officer to get his hands off him when the officer was escorting him to the car. He was snatching and trying to dodge being put in the car. That's the reason he fell. Clearly the officer wasn't "beating" him. Just racist folks are making a big to do over a black man being arrested. And who knows... he probably needed arresting. We only get 1 side of the story.

Reply(3)
5
Paul Huerta
3d ago

why is everything black? Cops treat whites and Hispanic bad too. The news just doesn't report that.

Reply(1)
6
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
