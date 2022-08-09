Read full article on original website
Manchester United Twitter absolutely erupts after disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford
Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United on Saturday. After losing 2-1 to Brighton in the Premier League opener last weekend, Erik ten Hag’s side were absolutely embarrassed in London, suffering a devastating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, who just came up to the top flight last term. United fans are livid over the […] The post Manchester United Twitter absolutely erupts after disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik ten Hag makes key Cristiano Ronaldo move for Manchester United clash vs Brentford
Cristiano Ronaldo is still keen on a move away from Manchester United, but he’ll be pleased to about his role in the squad on Saturday against Brentford. After coming on as a second-half substitute last weekend in a brutal 2-1 defeat to Brentford, boss Erik ten Hag has put Ronaldo back in the starting XI for this clash. Via Fabrizio Romano:
The reason Lionel Messi will not be in consideration for Ballon d’Or for first time in 17 years
Lionel Messi has been a mainstay in the consideration for the Ballon d’Or every single year for a long time now, but that will not be the case in 2022. For the first time since 2005, the PSG star has been left off the shortlist for the prestigious French Football award, which honors the best player in the world. Via BR Football:
