Premier League

Manchester United Twitter absolutely erupts after disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford

Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United on Saturday. After losing 2-1 to Brighton in the Premier League opener last weekend, Erik ten Hag’s side were absolutely embarrassed in London, suffering a devastating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, who just came up to the top flight last term. United fans are livid over the […] The post Manchester United Twitter absolutely erupts after disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
