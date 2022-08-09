ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 European Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The 3rd prelims session of the 2022 European Championships will feature heats of the women’s 200 free, men’s 1o0 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. The women’s 400 IM will be one of the most thrilling races of the day, featuring two great European veterans in the event. Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, 33, is the World Record holder in the event (4:26.36) and enters as the top seed today (4:34.76). Hosszu, one of the greatest and most decorated women’s swimmers in history, has won 4 European Championships Gold medals in the LCM 400 IM, and will be chasing #5 today. That journey begins this morning.
2022 European Champs: Watch Martinenghi’s 58.26 100 BR, Other Day 2 Race Videos

LCM (50m) This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 2 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll see videos of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and women’s 800 free finals. There is also a bonus video of the men’s 100 free semifinal, where 17-year-old David Popovici cracked the European Record and rose to #4 all-time in the event. All videos in this post are from the European Aquatics (LEN) YouTube channel.
2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)

LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM

LCM (50m) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 4:41.01.
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free

LCM (50m) Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). Kolesnikov...
arena Swim of the Week: Hungary Wins Historic European Men’s 800 Free Relay Title

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Steenbergen Rallies Netherlands Past Great Britain for First-Ever 4×200 Free Title

LCM (50m) The Dutch are bringing home some new hardware from Euros this year. A speedy anchor leg by Marritt Steenbergen helped the Netherlands edge two-time defending champion Great Britain for their first-ever title in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday. The 22-year-old Steenbergen entered the water one-tenth of a second behind Freya Anderson and powered the Dutch to a comeback win with a total time of 7:54.07, more than half a second ahead of the Brits.
Milak’s 1:44.42 Anchor Drives Hungary’s 4×200 FR National Record (RELAY ANALYSIS)

LCM (50m) To open up the 2022 European Championships, the Hungarian quartet of Nandor Nemeth, Richard Marton, Balazs Hollo, and Kristof Milak won the men’s 4×200 free relay title in a time of 7:05.38, marking the first time since 1954 that Hungary has won this event at Euros. They also broke the national record time of 7:06.27 by nearly a second, which was clocked by the same group of four at this year’s World Championships.
Ribiero 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly

LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89. Maxime Grousset (FRA),...
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free

LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
1:56-Point Splits From Steenbergen And Gose Highlight W. 4×200 FR (RELAY ANALYSIS)

LCM (50m) In the women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2022 European Championships, the Dutch women upset two-time defending champions Great Britain to win the women’s 4×200 free relay for the first time in the country’s history. In this article, we take a look at the splits recorded by every swimmer in that relay.
UPDATE: Ben Proud Will Arrive in Rome in Time for the 50 Free

LCM (50m) Update: James Gibson says that Ben Proud will arrive in time for the 50 Free. Day one of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is...
