Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) The 3rd prelims session of the 2022 European Championships will feature heats of the women’s 200 free, men’s 1o0 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 breast, women’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. The women’s 400 IM will be one of the most thrilling races of the day, featuring two great European veterans in the event. Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, 33, is the World Record holder in the event (4:26.36) and enters as the top seed today (4:34.76). Hosszu, one of the greatest and most decorated women’s swimmers in history, has won 4 European Championships Gold medals in the LCM 400 IM, and will be chasing #5 today. That journey begins this morning.
swimswam.com
2022 European Champs: Watch Martinenghi’s 58.26 100 BR, Other Day 2 Race Videos
LCM (50m) This post features race videos from each of the finals on day 2 of the 2022 European Championships. Below, you’ll see videos of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back, and women’s 800 free finals. There is also a bonus video of the men’s 100 free semifinal, where 17-year-old David Popovici cracked the European Record and rose to #4 all-time in the event. All videos in this post are from the European Aquatics (LEN) YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)
LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Brits, Swedes Highlight Women’s Relays
LCM (50m) Great Britain has become the team to beat in the women’s relays on the European scene, as they’re coming off a sweep of all three at the 2020 edition held last May. On the international stage, the European women haven’t been particularly competitive in recent years...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM
LCM (50m) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 4:41.01.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)
LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
swimswam.com
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free
LCM (50m) Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). Kolesnikov...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Hungary Wins Historic European Men’s 800 Free Relay Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Rallies Netherlands Past Great Britain for First-Ever 4×200 Free Title
LCM (50m) The Dutch are bringing home some new hardware from Euros this year. A speedy anchor leg by Marritt Steenbergen helped the Netherlands edge two-time defending champion Great Britain for their first-ever title in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday. The 22-year-old Steenbergen entered the water one-tenth of a second behind Freya Anderson and powered the Dutch to a comeback win with a total time of 7:54.07, more than half a second ahead of the Brits.
swimswam.com
Milak’s 1:44.42 Anchor Drives Hungary’s 4×200 FR National Record (RELAY ANALYSIS)
LCM (50m) To open up the 2022 European Championships, the Hungarian quartet of Nandor Nemeth, Richard Marton, Balazs Hollo, and Kristof Milak won the men’s 4×200 free relay title in a time of 7:05.38, marking the first time since 1954 that Hungary has won this event at Euros. They also broke the national record time of 7:06.27 by nearly a second, which was clocked by the same group of four at this year’s World Championships.
swimswam.com
Ribiero 0.02 Seconds Off World Junior Record, Bucher Breaks NR In 50 Fly
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018 Sette Colli Trophy. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.89. Maxime Grousset (FRA),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com
1:56-Point Splits From Steenbergen And Gose Highlight W. 4×200 FR (RELAY ANALYSIS)
LCM (50m) In the women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2022 European Championships, the Dutch women upset two-time defending champions Great Britain to win the women’s 4×200 free relay for the first time in the country’s history. In this article, we take a look at the splits recorded by every swimmer in that relay.
swimswam.com
The 5 Most Important Storylines of the 2022 Euro Champs (Women’s Edition)
LCM (50m) The European Championships start tomorrow and the women’s side is set to have some key matchups. Here SwimSwam has come up with five of the top storylines to follow on the women’s side:. Another Week of Taper for the British Sprinters. Both Freya Anderson and Anna...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 50.9% Pick Titmus As Top Non-Worlds Swimmer At Commonwealth Games
After sitting out of Worlds, Ariarne Titmus was on incredible form in Birmingham, winning four gold medals and leading Australia to a relay world record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com
Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov(UKR) – 2018. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Top 16 Qualifiers:. Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 22.90. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 23.20...
swimswam.com
UPDATE: Ben Proud Will Arrive in Rome in Time for the 50 Free
LCM (50m) Update: James Gibson says that Ben Proud will arrive in time for the 50 Free. Day one of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is...
swimswam.com
Korstanje (NED), Ribeiro (POR) & Miladinov (BUL) All Notch 50 Fly National Marks
LCM (50m) The men’s 50m butterfly competitors are taking full advantage of top-seeded Ben Proud‘s withdrawal from this event, as additional national records fell in tonight’s semi-final. Having already dropped his own national record down to the 22-second territory with a speedy 22.90 in the heats, Nyls...
swimswam.com
David Verraszto “This Time’s A Sign That It’s Worth Going On” (Day 1 Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) The first day of the 2022 European Championships is over, with medals handed out in the men’s 400 IM, as well as the women’s and men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Here’s what the medalists had to say after their swims. Men’s 400 IM.
Comments / 0