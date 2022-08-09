ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Diaper Derby committee seeks crawlers for race

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BscZc_0hAbGaBD00

ENGLEWOOD — Terri Powell wonders just how many toddlers are competing in this year’s Englewood Pioneer Days Diaper Derby.

Powell, a longtime member of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, is chairing the Pioneer Days event, set for 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at organization’s clubhouse, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in Englewood.

The event is free and all participants receive prizes.

For her part, Powell is hoping for a big batch of babies to creep and crawl for the prizes.

“One year we had as many as 16 contenders,” Powell said. “Every child will receive a little winner’s cup. I’ve been giving them out since the year 2000.”

The Diaper Derby is one of the older Pioneers Day events that has come and gone over the years.

“It began after the second World War and then we didn’t have it for a while and then it came back strong,” Powell said. “It’s a family event like the others during Pioneer Days.”

Powell said toddlers can start training for the annual derby now — as long as they aren’t walking by the event.

“We want crawlers,” she said. “Parents and siblings can bring the crawler’s favorite items to encourage the toddler to crawl toward them near the finish line.”

The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is an active bunch.

From the Diaper Derby to awarding scholarships to Lemon Bay High School students, club members age from 45 to 99. They continue to support various local charities. They have fashion and craft shows. They also shopped along Dearborn Street during construction to help small business owners when many thought the stores were closed.

“The babies are so cute and darling,” Powell said of the derby. “The only thing we worry about is the moms walking on the mat cushions with their high heels. We want the parents to stay back and let their babies crawl across the finish line.”

Entry forms are available at www.lemonbaywomansclub.com. For more information, call Powell at 941-474-3520.

