Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township athletic complex reopens

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township’s athletic complex has been reopened after six weeks of renovations. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. The original turf, from 2011, was removed and replaced. The field hosts sports from lacrosse to soccer, and is a...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

William C. Goodridge statue unveiling

The William C. Goodridge statue is outside the entrance of the William C. Goodridge freedom center and underground railroad museum on Philadelphia Street. Goodridge was born a slave but became free and moved to York. He was a businessman and thought to be one of the wealthiest African Americans in...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Four York firefighters sworn in

YORK, Pa. — Four new firefighters were sworn in Thursday in York. It brings the city fire department to its full complement of 65. The new firefighters are replacing others who have retired. Firefighting is in the family for two of the new recruits. Conner Caruso's father is currently...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata Police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. According to police, the suspect was barricaded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says

Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

