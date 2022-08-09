Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
abc27.com
Manheim Township athletic complex reopens
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township’s athletic complex has been reopened after six weeks of renovations. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. The original turf, from 2011, was removed and replaced. The field hosts sports from lacrosse to soccer, and is a...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
WGAL
William C. Goodridge statue unveiling
The William C. Goodridge statue is outside the entrance of the William C. Goodridge freedom center and underground railroad museum on Philadelphia Street. Goodridge was born a slave but became free and moved to York. He was a businessman and thought to be one of the wealthiest African Americans in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg to play for World Series title Saturday
Softball fans can follow MLB.com at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the final clash of the 2022 RBI World Series in Vero Beach, Fla. Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg will be one challenger in that title game. The Mid-Atlantic Regional champion survived a pair of elimination round games Friday, including...
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
WGAL
Four York firefighters sworn in
YORK, Pa. — Four new firefighters were sworn in Thursday in York. It brings the city fire department to its full complement of 65. The new firefighters are replacing others who have retired. Firefighting is in the family for two of the new recruits. Conner Caruso's father is currently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata Police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. According to police, the suspect was barricaded...
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
WGAL
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
York County sunflower festival has around 10 football fields of blooms
Maple Lawn Farms is celebrating its sunflowers' peak bloom this weekend during its sixth annual sunflower festival.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
Comments / 0