Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Rams, Storm prep for football season

The Cleveland and Rio Rancho high school football teams kick off the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. Both City of Vision teams had scrimmages Wednesday evening on their new turf fields, where the Rams played one of their original district foes, Los Lunas, which they last faced in 1999, and the Storm played host to Sandia High from the Northeast Heights.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Hall of fame athlete, hall of fame guy passes

Former Cibola High School boys basketball coach and athletic director, and later the Eagle Ridge Middle School athletic coordinator, Phil Schroer passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon. It caught the local sports community by surprise. Larry Chavez, former RRPS athletics director, said he got the bad news Tuesday evening. Chavez met...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Baby gorilla delivered at Albuquerque zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed. After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Turning Up the Heat: Chile Roasting Season in Albuquerque

Take our chile seriously. It’s the official state vegetable of New Mexico after all (even though many may consider it a fruit). The end of summer and beginnings of fall mean one thing here in Albuquerque - it’s chile harvesting season; and chile harvesting means chile roasting. While we enjoy our chile year round, this is many locals’ favorite time of year, and chile roasting season is something every Albuquerque visitor should experience.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark baby orangutan has first checkup and shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Bulan the Orangutan had his first medical exam a little more than two months since Sarah the Orangutan gave birth to him. Like a human, Bulan got a checkup and his first shot. ABQ Biopark veterinarians were able to do the checkup a little earlier than they normally would. “A lot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
Daniella Cressman

The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque

"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

