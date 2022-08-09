Take our chile seriously. It’s the official state vegetable of New Mexico after all (even though many may consider it a fruit). The end of summer and beginnings of fall mean one thing here in Albuquerque - it’s chile harvesting season; and chile harvesting means chile roasting. While we enjoy our chile year round, this is many locals’ favorite time of year, and chile roasting season is something every Albuquerque visitor should experience.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO