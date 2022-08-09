LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 16 HOURS AGO