Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training...
swimswam.com
Georgia Associate Head Coach Jerry Champer Will Transition to Director of Ops Role
After two decades on deck for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jerry Champer will transition to a new role with the swimming & diving program next season. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It has been a year of transition for the Georgia swimming & diving program after the retirement of 46-year...
swimswam.com
Greg Meehan Shares Perspective on Regan Smith’s Departure from Stanford
Meehan is candid as he shares his disappointment and sadness to see Smith leave, not only as an athlete but as a teammate and friend to everyone on the team Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations...
swimswam.com
ASCA Announces Six Nominees for 2022 Coach of the Year
On September 8th, the ASCA will be announcing the winner of the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year award from the six nominated coaches. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced the six finalists for the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Zhier Fan Zooms Under Olympic Trials Cuts in 3 Events at American LC Meet
Zhier Fan shaved nearly four seconds off his previous best in the 400-meter IM, swimming a 4:21.93 that ranks him sixth this season for his age. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NT American Long Course Meet. Garland ISD Natatorium. Garland, Texas. LCM. Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 American...
swimswam.com
Cassie Churnside Named Head Water Polo Coach At Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Monday (Aug. 1) that Cassie Churnside has been named the program’s fourth head water polo coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Cassie to U-M as our head coach,” said Manuel. “Cassie is...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 50.9% Pick Titmus As Top Non-Worlds Swimmer At Commonwealth Games
After sitting out of Worlds, Ariarne Titmus was on incredible form in Birmingham, winning four gold medals and leading Australia to a relay world record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com
Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate
Miller, a 1996 Olympic medalist, has been behind bars since February 2021, but has been hit with a raft of new charges for a separate offense. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Van Niekerk & Coetze Clock Short Course World Championships Marks At Home
SCM (25m) The 2022 South African Short Course Championships kicked off yesterday in Pietermaritzburg with several of the nation’s swimmers right back at it after the Commonwealth Games. Among them was two-time Birmingham breaststroke gold medalist Lara van Niekerk, taking on her specialty stroke once again in style. The...
Watch: Marshon Ford, Monty Montgomery Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, First Scrimmage
The Cardinals conducted their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
Gators Land Commitment From Highly-Coveted DL Kelby Collins
Florida's defensive recruiting class has a new headliner, as lineman Kelby Collins' pledged to the Gators over Alabama and Georgia, among others.
swimswam.com
Kelsey Jackson Hands Commitment to Div. II Minnesota St. University – Moorehead
Kelsey Jackson from Canton, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to NCAA Division II Minnesota State University - Moorehead for the fall of 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Pair of Vanderbilt Swimmers Receive Postgrad Scholarships
Hanako Batt and Abby Burke have received prestigious scholarship awards that will enable them to build on the degrees they earned from Vanderbilt in May. Current photo via Vanderbilt Athletics. Courtesy: Vanderbilt Athletics. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graduating following the conclusion of their athletic careers has not meant an end to...
WVU Football Fall Camp Day 10 Photo Gallery
Get up close and personal with WVU Football during open practice.
swimswam.com
Korstanje (NED), Ribeiro (POR) & Miladinov (BUL) All Notch 50 Fly National Marks
LCM (50m) The men’s 50m butterfly competitors are taking full advantage of top-seeded Ben Proud‘s withdrawal from this event, as additional national records fell in tonight’s semi-final. Having already dropped his own national record down to the 22-second territory with a speedy 22.90 in the heats, Nyls...
swimswam.com
14 Y/Os Ammundsen And Trotter Move Up Aussie Age Group Rankings in 100 IM
SCM (25m) On day one of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, 14-year-olds Zoe Ammundsen of Iona College and Ainsley Trotter of St. Peters Western tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 100 IM, with both swimmers putting times of 1:03.05. They move up to #5 all-time amongst Australian 14-year-olds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)
LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers win third game in France 78-47
The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 3-0 on Saturday, beating Lyon Towers handily by 31.
swimswam.com
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM
LCM (50m) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 4:41.01.
swimswam.com
Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov(UKR) – 2018. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Top 16 Qualifiers:. Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 22.90. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 23.20...
Comments / 0