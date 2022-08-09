ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

swimswam.com

The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

ASCA Announces Six Nominees for 2022 Coach of the Year

On September 8th, the ASCA will be announcing the winner of the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year award from the six nominated coaches. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced the six finalists for the 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Cassie Churnside Named Head Water Polo Coach At Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Monday (Aug. 1) that Cassie Churnside has been named the program’s fourth head water polo coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Cassie to U-M as our head coach,” said Manuel. “Cassie is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swimswam.com

Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate

Miller, a 1996 Olympic medalist, has been behind bars since February 2021, but has been hit with a raft of new charges for a separate offense. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
swimswam.com

Van Niekerk & Coetze Clock Short Course World Championships Marks At Home

SCM (25m) The 2022 South African Short Course Championships kicked off yesterday in Pietermaritzburg with several of the nation’s swimmers right back at it after the Commonwealth Games. Among them was two-time Birmingham breaststroke gold medalist Lara van Niekerk, taking on her specialty stroke once again in style. The...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Kelsey Jackson Hands Commitment to Div. II Minnesota St. University – Moorehead

Kelsey Jackson from Canton, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to NCAA Division II Minnesota State University - Moorehead for the fall of 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
CANTON, GA
swimswam.com

Pair of Vanderbilt Swimmers Receive Postgrad Scholarships

Hanako Batt and Abby Burke have received prestigious scholarship awards that will enable them to build on the degrees they earned from Vanderbilt in May. Current photo via Vanderbilt Athletics. Courtesy: Vanderbilt Athletics. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graduating following the conclusion of their athletic careers has not meant an end to...
NASHVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM

LCM (50m) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 4:30.90, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:34.76. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 4:41.01.
SPORTS

