Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title
BREWSTER – For the first time since 2009 and for the second time in their history, the Bourne Braves are champions of the Cape Cod Baseball League. They swept the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-three title series following an 8-1 victory Thursday evening in Brewster. THE BOURNE BRAVES HAVE WON THE CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE […] The post Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Braves Win Cape League Championship
BOURNE – The Bourne Braves are the winners of the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League Championship after beating the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-three series. The game was a rematch of last year’s title bout and third time Bourne and Brewster faced off in the finals since 2017. It is the first time that the […] The post Bourne Braves Win Cape League Championship appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series
HYANNIS – Middleborough’s Little League baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the New England representative. Middleboro Little League beat the team from Bangor, Maine in the New England Region final on Thursday 10-1, clinching their spot as one of the 20 teams across the world who will […] The post Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore
The Cape Cod National Seashore’s outdoor amphitheater at the Salt Pond Visitor Center will soon host the Cape Symphony for a free, outdoor performance. The event begins at 7 pm on Friday, August 26, which Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak says brings fun for the whole family. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony […] The post Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
FALMOUTH – A number of alterations to the Steamship Authority’s ferry schedule are being made to facilitate summer events. On Friday, August 19, the last two trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks. The specific trips affected are the 6:30 p.m. departure from […] The post Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Inquirer and Mirror
$11.8 million Monomoy listing draws attention to 2021 sale of property from town manager’s family to Select Board member
(Aug. 12, 2022) The $11.8 million listing of a Monomoy Road home has drawn attention this week, due to the identities of the buyer and seller when it changed hands in January 2021. Town manager Libby Gibson’s family sold the 2.6-acre waterfront property at 26 Monomoy Road to Select Board...
wgbh.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts heads to Little League World Series for the first time since 1994
BRISTOL – Massachusetts got its revenge Thursday evening as it defeated Maine in the New England Regional Championship to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The Bay State representative Middleboro Little League defeated Maine 10-1 to return to the big tournament for the first...
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
HARWICH – Harwich town officials are looking to make the Route 28 corridor in Harwich Port safer as high vehicle volumes, poor lighting, and other traffic issues continue to pose challenges. Police Chief David Guillemette told select board members that the area sees congestion from ride-share services around closing time, but a designated pick-up area […] The post Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
country1025.com
Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots
I love a good mascot. I love even more a bizarre mascot. The kind of mascot that when it runs out onto the court to rally the crowd you’re like “what the heck is that?” I personally love mascots so much I actually tried out to be a minor league baseball team’s mascot. I would have been The Lake Monster in Vermont had I not ended up as 1st runner up in the tryouts – I’m still bitter. Anyway – that makes me the perfect person to name the Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots. Also, in advance, I didn’t do a ton of research about the origin stories of these names so if I miss something obvious, forgive me, I just like fun mascots. OK, let’s go!
capecoddaily.com
Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster
BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present. Pets and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins […] The post Cyanobacteria Alert for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
capecoddaily.com
Box truck overturns in Bourne
BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Box truck overturns in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
