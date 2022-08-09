I love a good mascot. I love even more a bizarre mascot. The kind of mascot that when it runs out onto the court to rally the crowd you’re like “what the heck is that?” I personally love mascots so much I actually tried out to be a minor league baseball team’s mascot. I would have been The Lake Monster in Vermont had I not ended up as 1st runner up in the tryouts – I’m still bitter. Anyway – that makes me the perfect person to name the Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots. Also, in advance, I didn’t do a ton of research about the origin stories of these names so if I miss something obvious, forgive me, I just like fun mascots. OK, let’s go!

