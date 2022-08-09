ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech home football game against West Virginia sold out

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Fans of Virginia Tech and West Virginia University football will have to cheer from their couches because tickets for the September game at Lane Stadium are completely sold out, according to Virginia Tech Athletics. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Virginia Tech announced that the Sept. 22...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

As Hokies’ QB decision looms, all eyes on Grant Wells and Jason Brown

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Wednesday’s Virginia Tech football media day, first-year head coach Brent Pry said he expects to name a starting quarterback sometime next week. With time ticking down, the transfer passers competing for the job say it’s critical to capitalize on every rep from here on out.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster

As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

A historic house and a love story

When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Fast Casual

Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia

Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
DUBLIN, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Top Sovah exec to retire

The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology

LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
LEWISBURG, WV
Franklin News Post

Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years

After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
ROANOKE, VA

