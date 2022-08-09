Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech home football game against West Virginia sold out
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Fans of Virginia Tech and West Virginia University football will have to cheer from their couches because tickets for the September game at Lane Stadium are completely sold out, according to Virginia Tech Athletics. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Virginia Tech announced that the Sept. 22...
WDBJ7.com
As Hokies’ QB decision looms, all eyes on Grant Wells and Jason Brown
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Wednesday’s Virginia Tech football media day, first-year head coach Brent Pry said he expects to name a starting quarterback sometime next week. With time ticking down, the transfer passers competing for the job say it’s critical to capitalize on every rep from here on out.
cardinalnews.org
Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster
As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Glenvar stays consistent with mix of young and old on largest roster to date
GLENVAR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour rolls on to Glenvar, where the Highlanders are prepping for another dominant season. Last year, the Highlanders went 11-2, with their final loss in the Region 2 final to Appomattox. Glenvar is turning the page, boasting of the highest numbers...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
Roanoke, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Giles High School football team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Fast Casual
Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia
Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
NRVNews
LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology
LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
Franklin News Post
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
