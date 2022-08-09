Read full article on original website
“The Wedding Singer” at Park Playhouse is Dazzling
One thing that always bothers me is a compliment that comes with a qualifier. My least favorite is when someone tells me “You look great.” Then feels compelled to add, “…for your age.”. This comes to mind when reviewing “The Wedding Singer”, which is at Washington...
Rogovoy Report 8/12/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Courtney Barnett’s touring Here & There Festival touches down in Joe's Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday from 1:30 to 11 p.m. In addition to Barnett, performers will also include Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, Bartees Strange, The Beths, and Hana Vu. (Sat, Aug 13)
Steep Canyon Rangers at Music Haven Concert Series 8/14
Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville North Carolina's Grammy winners. They are perennial Billboard chart toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned comedian Steve Martin. Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Schenectady on Sunday as part of the Music Haven Concert Series. Mandolin player and harmony vocalist Mike Guggino joins us.
“Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site and MASS MoCA
A new exhibition of art installations by Catskill-based artist Marc Swanson is now at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The exhibition -- titled “Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” -- is the second part of a two-part exhibition of his work that is also on display at MASS MoCA. The exhibition is inspired by the work of Thomas Cole and his warnings about environmental damage.
Mural paint party to be part of weekend jazz festival in Springfield
It is mural season in Springfield, Massachusetts. A mural paint party is taking place this Saturday afternoon at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The mural is being painted on canvases that will be installed on Main Street in Springfield next month during the annual Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival.
Food Friday 8/12/22: Cheese
Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl Artisan Creamery and Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market join Ray Graf to taste a little cheese... and talk a lot about cheese. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. You may also email the show at VoxPop@wamc.org. Stephentown, New York's Four Fat Fowl was born...
8/12/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Professor of Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares. "Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur. Katy...
Clifton Park man dedicates later years to restoring small cemeteries
The Northeast, with its long history, is home to many small and often overlooked cemeteries. As those involved in caring for them are getting older, many burial grounds face an uncertain future or have been abandoned, with overgrown, unreadable headstones. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard brings us the...
Pittsfield is using ARPA funding for historic investment in housing
In July, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer announced that $8.6 million the city received in federal pandemic relief would go to a slate of housing initiatives. The lion’s share of the money will help create new city-owned permanent supportive housing and a housing resource center with access to a kitchen, laundry facilities, bathrooms, and more. Funding will also flow to a new downtown emergency shelter, the creation of an affordable housing trust, and more. The move comes as Pittsfield and Berkshire County struggle with a housing crisis and questions about supporting the unhoused. In addition to being a major piece of the roughly $40 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Tyer tells WAMC it’s the largest single investment in housing Pittsfield has ever made.
Funding announced for Albany's Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program
An Albany-based program that recruits and trains workers for unionized construction apprenticeships received a financial boost today. New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado joined Sunrise Wind, the Center for Economic Growth and The Greater Capital Region Building & Construction Trades Council to announce a $300,000 investment in the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program.
As North Adams struggles to keep a permanent city clerk, former office holder says toxic behavior from two city councilors is to blame
School committee member and 2021 mayoral candidate Josh Vallieres became North Adams’ third city clerk within the first 8 months of 2022 in July. Marcus Lyon, the second clerk of the year, held the role from February until his June resignation. “I'm somebody who kind of has sat back...
College and university leaders discuss potential impact of CHIPS Act
College and industry leaders met for a roundtable Wednesday to discuss how the Capital Region is preparing for and will be impacted by investments from the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko celebrated the bill that...
NY National Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony at Latham headquarters
The New York National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in Latham to launch a $3.7 million renovation of the 36-year-old headquarters. The Joint Force Headquarters complex will undergo work to upgrade its interior and efficiency, as well as to meet Federal Antiterrorism Force Protection requirements. The building originally had a driveway running between buildings, but following the September 11th attacks, the drive was closed off and the grounds redesigned for security.
