In July, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer announced that $8.6 million the city received in federal pandemic relief would go to a slate of housing initiatives. The lion’s share of the money will help create new city-owned permanent supportive housing and a housing resource center with access to a kitchen, laundry facilities, bathrooms, and more. Funding will also flow to a new downtown emergency shelter, the creation of an affordable housing trust, and more. The move comes as Pittsfield and Berkshire County struggle with a housing crisis and questions about supporting the unhoused. In addition to being a major piece of the roughly $40 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Tyer tells WAMC it’s the largest single investment in housing Pittsfield has ever made.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO