6 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting inpatient care for a variety of reasons, including cost concerns. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
Nurses at RWJBarnabas Health hospital vote to unionize
Nurses at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J., have voted to join 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The vote, which covers about 500 nurses, represents the largest unionization among healthcare workers in New Jersey since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 11 union news release.
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From nurses suing AdventHealth over an active shooter drill to a news organization suing eight Indiana hospitals, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines. 1. Tenet, Steward feud after $1.1B deal. Tenet Healthcare and Steward Health Care System are battling in Delaware Chancery Court over whether...
Facebook's legal scrutiny over patient data sharing raises concerns for health site tracking tools
Facebook is facing two lawsuits over a tracking tool that allegedly has been targeting ads to people based on information about their health collected via code in hospital websites, raising concerns over the potential digital gaps in patient privacy protections, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 10. One of the suits, filed...
CDC weighs polio boosters amid threat of hundreds of undetected New York cases
The CDC may offer some New Yorkers an extra dose of the polio vaccine amid concerns that the virus is silently spreading through a community where the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade was detected July 21, CNN reported. A CDC team is aiding the New York health...
76% of community pharmacies face staffing shortages
More than three-fourths of community pharmacies are struggling with staff shortages, according to a survey released Aug. 11 by the National Community Pharmacists Association. The survey is based on responses from about 360 pharmacy owners and managers collected between July 25 and Aug. 5. Three findings:. 1. Seventy-six percent of...
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
MemorialCare names strategy chief
Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named Laurie Sicaeros as the system's chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean. Since 2018, Ms. Sicaeros has served as COO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians. She has held a number of management positions with MemorialCare, including roles in business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment.
Tenet's $100M cyber incident raises 10 must-ask questions for boards
Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.
Early warnings, few false alerts: What physicians want out of AI sepsis detection tools
A new artificial intelligence sepsis detection system had an 89 percent adoption rate by physicians and nurses, higher than other legacy tools, which typically garner a 10 percent adoption rate, a study published July 21 shows. The Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System, which catches sepsis symptoms earlier than traditional methods,...
5 states with highest, lowest C. diff rates
Hospitals in Alaska have the lowest Clostridioides difficile infection rate in the country, CDC data shows. The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.
The racial gap in monkeypox vaccine access
While early CDC data suggests U.S. monkeypox cases are high among Black and Hispanic people, vaccination rates among the groups are lagging, with at least 54 percent of doses going to white people nationwide, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Black people made up 26 percent of cases with known race and...
12 hospital deals called off in past year
There were several hospital mergers, acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships that, at some point in their lifetime, were called off in the past year. Below are 12 hospital deals called off since August 2021. Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System and Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine ended an affiliation in August over Davis...
US 3 to 6 months away from more monkeypox vaccines
The White House is working with multiple companies to bottle monkeypox vaccines, but the earliest estimates put the distribution at late 2022 to early 2023, two senior Biden administration officials and two other sources familiar with the matter told Politico. Supply for about 12 million monkeypox doses are in the...
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance
Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
Meet the 6 healthcare leaders named living legends
The American Academy of Nursing has named six leaders as living legends for their contributions to healthcare and health systems. The designation is the academy's highest nursing honor, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the AAN. Below are brief biographies of the leaders, who will be honored in...
ISMP releases new medication guidelines
The Institute for Safe Medication Practices published a guideline for drugs used during procedures, the first document of its kind, Aug. 11. It's a "unique" set of guidelines, the ISMP said, because of "the complexity, numerous handoffs and fast pace of patient care" during procedures. To create the 25-page guidelines, the FDA funded the institute's three-year study to identify perioperative and procedural medication errors.
Shields Health Solutions partners with Billings Clinic
Billings (Mont.) Clinic has expanded its partnership with Stoughton, Mass.-based Shields to provide enhanced specialty pharmacy services, according to an Aug. 11 press release. Heidi Motz, senior vice president of Health System Experience at Shields, said that Billings Clinic is an esteemed partner, and they are excited to continue achieving...
How Baptist Health is keeping patients digitally connected to care
The PineApp, Miami-based Baptist Health's newly built app, is trying to change the traditional trajectory and mindset of health and wellness from one of episodic care — care only when you need it — to a holistic, uninterrupted and ingrained part of a person's life. Tony Ambrozie, chief...
Partnership successful at weaning patients off ventilators
The Progressive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital has generated impressive results, including an 83% ventilator weaning rate and 75% reduction in readmissions. A unique partnership at Tampa General Hospital is generating positive results for patients on ventilators. Ventilator-dependent patients are medically complex and often have multiple morbidities. Providing care...
