Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO