Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
On Running Introduces Roger Federer's THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid
On Running has been circulating around the globe with its innovative running shoe technologies paired with crisp and modern designs, but the Swiss sports brand is set to launch a new silhouette as a throwback to Roger Federer’s caddie days. THE ROGER Clubhouse is known as the On’s own tennis-inspired sneaker, which is originally a low-cut edition locked in with the same formulations found in its running lineup.
Show Off Your Bayern Munich Pride With This adidas Ozelia Colorway
Team-inspired sneaker colorways isn’t something that’s foreign for to create as we’ve seen the brand drop everything from Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOSTs to LA Galaxy-influenced Gazelles. And this season the German company is expanding upon this collection with a brand new adidas Ozelia colorway that draws from the Bayern Munich football club.
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 Arrive in Red Tones
Following its release last month, we now have a closer look at the New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 in red tones that just arrived on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the 990v3 in “Scarlet,” which features premium pig suede uppers and the ENCAP midsole cushioning that offers all-day support. Hits of “Marblehead” gray can be seen on the “N” logo, the tongue, the cut-out overlays above the deep red mesh, and in the latter half of the midsole.
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
Take a Closer Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Following an on-foot look at Concepts and Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster,” we are now blessed with a close-up in-hand view of the upcoming joint effort. The duo has been concocting a number of lobster-inspired installments since 2008, with colorways ranging from red, blue, yellow, purple and green.
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Sergio Tacchini's "Livello Rosso" Collection Brings '70s and '80s Tennis Cues Into 2022
Sergio Tacchini has a penchant for nostalgia, capitalizing on its tennis heritage with recent collaborations with Yardsale, Brain Dead, or collections that honor the Monte Carlo Masters. Now, the Italian sportswear label has presented “Livello Rosso,” a new footwear collection that acts as a bridge between vintage tennis cues of the ’70s and ’80s and Sergio Tacchini’s contemporary output.
Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss
“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
GOLF・
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
Tan and Red Collide on this Split-Colored Air Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan Brand is always looking for new ways to approach its classic silhouettes. Be it with modifying the construction of the shoe or simply refreshing it with a fresh colorway, there’s always something new on the way for its iconic looks. In recent years, one new approach has been a split-colored look on the Air Jordan 1. Following the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s split “Invert” colorway which sported black and white, the design now is being outfitted with a “Beach” and “Cherrywood Red” color palette.
Hypegolf Japan Showcases Its Brand of Modern Golf in Ibaraki
Hypegolf Japan returned to Eagle Point Golf Club in Ibaraki on August 8, 2022, for the second edition of the Hypegolf Japan Invitational, a truly 360° experience where Japanese celebrities and influencers within golf, streetwear, and fashion got together for a day of friendly competition, live performances, experiential activations, great food, coffee and much more.
GOLF・
First Look at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Teddy Bear"
Continues to allow the Nike SB line to thrive amidst the Dunk craze as yet another colorway of the SB Dunk Low is on the way. Following headlines from earlier this year that include the upcoming Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low and HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low city pack, an in-house design has popped up featuring a “Teddy Bear” theme.
Represent Slithers Into Your Rotation With "The Viper" Sneaker
Over the last decade, Manchester-born label Represent — launched by brothers George and Michael Heaton — has supplied styles that strike a clean balance between contemporary and streetwear fashion by tailoring traditions and oversized, boxy streetwear-indebted T-shirts. The Mancunian brand has also submerged itself into the sports industry with athletics apparel and a daily workout app under its 247 umbrella. Now, following up on a recent hoodie and T-shirt collaboration with Manc legend and former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher, Represent is unveiling its latest addition to its rapidly-growing footwear collection, The Viper.
