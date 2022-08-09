This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO