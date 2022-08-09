Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Gucci-Tones Dress This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Gearing up for its Fall 2022 season releases, is preparing a take on the Air Force 1 Low centered around a Gucci-like mix of colors. The colorway set to arrive in the coming months features a familiar mix of dark green, red, off white and gold. This time around, the...
hypebeast.com
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
hypebeast.com
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
hypebeast.com
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 Shines in "Total Orange"
Debuted the Alphafly NEXT% 2 earlier this year as an upgraded version of its record-breaking marathon runner. Described as “rocket ships made to help shave precious time off your personal records,” the pairs arrive as the pinnacle of Nike Running‘s long-distance performance capabilities. The latest iteration is...
hypebeast.com
New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 Arrive in Red Tones
Following its release last month, we now have a closer look at the New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 and 990v2 in red tones that just arrived on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the 990v3 in “Scarlet,” which features premium pig suede uppers and the ENCAP midsole cushioning that offers all-day support. Hits of “Marblehead” gray can be seen on the “N” logo, the tongue, the cut-out overlays above the deep red mesh, and in the latter half of the midsole.
hypebeast.com
Laura and Deanna Fanning Tease HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov Women's Collab
Revealed back in May, Laura and Deanna Fanning, designers for Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, have now teased an upcoming collaboration with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Taking to Instagram, the sisters shared a video showing a BTS look of a shoot for the team-up. The teaser shows a jean skirt set marked with a...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"
Amidst news of a “Reverse Noir” colorway release, we now have a first look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive during the upcoming holiday season, the shoe opts for a sleek black look with contrast stitching. The...
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Deliver "Pink Venom" Pre-Single Posters
Continuing the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week, BLACKPINK has now delivered pre-single posters for “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom is set to be the lead single off of the YG Entertainment K-Pop supergroup’s sophomore album, Born Pink, coming September 16. Delivering two sets of posters,...
hypebeast.com
Show Off Your Bayern Munich Pride With This adidas Ozelia Colorway
Team-inspired sneaker colorways isn’t something that’s foreign for to create as we’ve seen the brand drop everything from Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOSTs to LA Galaxy-influenced Gazelles. And this season the German company is expanding upon this collection with a brand new adidas Ozelia colorway that draws from the Bayern Munich football club.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Following an on-foot look at Concepts and Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster,” we are now blessed with a close-up in-hand view of the upcoming joint effort. The duo has been concocting a number of lobster-inspired installments since 2008, with colorways ranging from red, blue, yellow, purple and green.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
hypebeast.com
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
hypebeast.com
On Running Introduces Roger Federer's THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid
On Running has been circulating around the globe with its innovative running shoe technologies paired with crisp and modern designs, but the Swiss sports brand is set to launch a new silhouette as a throwback to Roger Federer’s caddie days. THE ROGER Clubhouse is known as the On’s own tennis-inspired sneaker, which is originally a low-cut edition locked in with the same formulations found in its running lineup.
hypebeast.com
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
