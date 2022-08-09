ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

KYTV

Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
GREEN FOREST, AR
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicked off in Springfield on Thursday night. The 2022 festival began with a street party in downtown Springfield. Check out the sights from the first night. The festival goes through Saturday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”. That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your salad this summer with watermelon. In a large bowl, combine dressing, olives, feta, and basil. Stir to combine. Just before serving, add the watermelon and toss to coat. Top with pine nuts or pepita seeds. The recipe serves 6-8. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, eighth-grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots. The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. These include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

