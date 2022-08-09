Read full article on original website
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
KYTV
PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade. The parade went through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets. Check out the sights from the parade. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
KYTV
Historic Gillioz Theatre remains open while still trying to determine extent of water damage from heavy rains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent heavy rain caused significant problems for a downtown treasure. The Gillioz Theatre, on the National Register of Historic Places, had massive amounts of water leak through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area last Friday when the torrential rains fell, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.
KYTV
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.
KYTV
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
KYTV
Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
KYTV
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
KYTV
PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicked off in Springfield on Thursday night. The 2022 festival began with a street party in downtown Springfield. Check out the sights from the first night. The festival goes through Saturday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a wild rescue with a happy ending. Kim Marple wasn’t at all prepared to take on this unusual kind of rescue, but with the help of the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, it turned out to be a successful one.
KYTV
Springfield investors turn long-term rentals into Airbnbs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trying to rent a home can be just as difficult as buying one in this market. You’ll have to move fast if you are looking for a rental here in Springfield. “Now it has been just a free for all lately to where you could have...
KYTV
Ozarks Teen Challenge opening new academic building for at risk youth in Branson West, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Teen Challenge is opening a new academic building for at-risk kids in Branson West. Ozarks Teen Challenge provides a 15-month, residential, faith-based substance abuse, and behavioral rehabilitation program geared towards at-risk youth ages 12-17 The program also provides young men with individual counseling and...
KYTV
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”. That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Watermelon Greek Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freshen up your salad this summer with watermelon. In a large bowl, combine dressing, olives, feta, and basil. Stir to combine. Just before serving, add the watermelon and toss to coat. Top with pine nuts or pepita seeds. The recipe serves 6-8. To report a correction...
KYTV
Cox Care Mobile administers back-to-school vaccinations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have a kindergartener, eighth-grader, or high school senior, It’s time to get your child their back-to-school shots. The state of Missouri requires a list of vaccines that students need to have before heading to class. These include the MMR vaccine, tetanus booster, and polio vaccine.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Ozarks Deal - $20 of Archie’s Italian Eatery for $12
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Archie with Archie’s Eatery is in the Place kitchen cooking up two of his most famous dishes. The next time you eat at his restaurant, use our Ozarks Deal and get $20 worth of food for just $12. You can find the deal by visiting...
