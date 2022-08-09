ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sacred and secular meet | Lake Tahoe walkabout and talk-about

By Pat Hickey and Sean Whaley
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey and Carson City-based writer Sean Whaley.

Lake Tahoe has more than its share of sacred places and secular icons. Resuming our walk around America’s year-round playground, Sean and I passed by sacred sites dedicated to the Creator, and secular edifices erected for human satisfaction.

The two sides of life’s proverbial coin were on full display between Glenbrook and Cave Rock. Hiking on a day of a much-needed rain shower, we weaved our way along public highways (past and present) and private driveways — taking a few calculated risks near both. We made our way by houses of worship and those built for the wealthy — some of them worthy of praise; others, merely of envy. Like the one Nevada resident who’s engineered a few golf holes on his property in the pines.

This is how Sean saw this week’s journey:

“After a short break in our quest to circumnavigate Lake Tahoe, we hit the trail again, picking up where we left off in June. It was a rainy Friday, much welcomed by us and appreciated by the dusty and dry Sierra Nevada.

“Our hike to Cave Rock turned into quite an adventure. We were fortunate to find an old trail along much of our route, keeping us off the highway with the traffic zooming by in the rain. There is nothing quite like getting sprayed with water as a logging truck flies by a few feet away on the sections of U.S. Hwy 50 with little to no shoulder.

“Two points on our itinerary reflected the spiritual diversity of Lake Tahoe.

"First up was St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, in the pines and close to the shores of Lake Tahoe. St. John’s was originally built in the historic mining town of Goldfield, Nevada in 1908. It was moved and reconstructed at its present location in 1948, including original windows, pews, beams and much of the woodwork. The interior, with its large window overlooking the lake and its stained glass windows, is indeed a special place for reflection.

“We ended our hike at Cave Rock. Rising 300 feet above the lake, the geological feature includes the Lady of the Lake, a stone visage that can only be seen from vantage points to the north. The Washoe people believe that only their spiritual leaders should visit the rock, and successfully banned rock climbing in 2007. But anyone can clamber up from a trail behind.”

Along the way to the sacred Washoe site at Cave Rock, we passed the former residence of Major League Baseball icon, Ty Cobb. It brought back childhood memories for myself and one longtime Nevadan whose father was named after baseball’s original “bad boy.” My dad delivered heating oil to the aging ballplayer’s cabin, who — despite his reputation for ferocious behavior on the field, and alleged racist attitudes off it — seemed like a kind old man to a young boy like me. He even gave me a signed Louisville Slugger bat.

He did the same for retired Federal Judge William Cobb. His dad, “Ty,” the legendary Reno newspaper columnist who struck up a friendship with the Hall of Famer over their shared love of sports and the fact that Nevadan “Ty” was named after the slugger. Judge Cobb tells the story of the “Georgia Peach” once showing his father a ledger he kept of scholarship monies sent to African American youth — which he forbade the columnist from ever reporting.

Maybe there is a way for even the most secular among us to redeem ourselves and reach the sacred.

An example of it was waiting for us at the lofty Washoe holy site. As local Lake Tahoe historian Michael Makley has written, “Unaware of Cave Rock’s importance to the Washoe … it became a world class hiking spot with the highest concentration of sports climbs at Lake Tahoe.” Brian Wallace, then-chair of the Washoe Tribal Council,  complained to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, saying, “We believe the most recent destruction of the Cave rock site … adds insult to injury in the disturbing recent history of this very religious place.” The courts sided with the Tribe.

Today, you can access the vistas Cave Rock affords by trekking up the backside, respectfully.

As always, the human and the divine are on full display at Tahoe. Trekking along its picturesque lakeshore, Tahoe touches the body and soul in special ways seen and unseen.

RGJ columnist Pat Hickey was a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016. Sean Whaley is a writer based in Carson City; he covered politics in Nevada's capital for various news outlets from 1989 to 2017.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

