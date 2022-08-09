Read full article on original website
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Developers plan new luxury senior housing in Yorktown
The age-restricted housing would be built along Route 6 at 800 East Main Street. The building would be a 35-acre property, with 200 rental apartments, 50 townhome condominiums and upscale amenities.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Mount Vernon City Council approves $6M state-funded contracts to address crumbling sewer system
The council approved $6 million in state-funded contracts to address critical breaks in the city's crumbling sewer system.
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police interviewed residents and checked public places during the extensive investigation.
Greenburgh police celebrate the selection of the town’s first African American police chief
The Greenburgh Police Department is celebrating the selection of Cpt. Kobie Powell as the town’s first African American chief of police.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
Vote 2022: After stunning primary upset, Democrats take aim at Trump-backed Levy
Leora Levy won Tuesday’s GOP primary by 11 points over Themis Klarides, a social moderate who was the party favorite. The former president endorsed Levy just five days before the primary.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
