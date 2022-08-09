ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestdale, AL

Comments / 332

abc123
4d ago

Well parents stop thinking “my kid would never pick up my gun” lock it up. So many safety features where you would be the only one that can access the gun in a quick manner

Reply(47)
115
Doug Guertin
4d ago

First & foremost our prayers go out to the family & friends! Now the question everyone is thinking HOW DID A 12yr old kid get a hold of the gun ! My guess is total negligence on the parents part & this is way to common occurrence ! Parents keep your dam guns locked up & secured & pay attention to what your children are doing!

Reply(5)
44
V n J Crumpacker
4d ago

once again if responsible gun owners acted responsibly alot of accidents could be avoided. this happens far to often.

Reply(17)
76
Related
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Who Starved 6-Year-Old to Death Said She ‘Would Lock Herself in Her Bedroom’ and Let Kids ‘Do Whatever They Wanted’: Police

A 38-year-old mother of six in Texas is behind bars nearly a year after her 6-year-old daughter died due to alleged malnutrition and neglect. Stephanie Jimenez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Forestdale, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
County
Jefferson County, AL
Forestdale, AL
Crime & Safety
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Cbs News
Law & Crime

12-Year-Old Girl Survived by Playing Dead After Florida Father Fatally Stabbed Her 3-Year-Old Sister: Cops

A 12-year-old girl narrowly survived death at the hands of her father, who murdered her younger sister before attempting to take his own life, according to police. Defendant Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, attacked his two daughters and attempted suicide at home early Thursday morning, say cops in Longwood, Florida. He allegedly killed his 3-year-old, but the elder sister played dead until her father appeared to lose consciousness.
LONGWOOD, FL
truecrimedaily

Va. mom gets 55 years for torturing, killing 2-year-old son whose body was found in steam plant

HAMPTON, Va. (TCD) -- A mom of 10 was sentenced to 55 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in a steam plant in 2019. Virginia court records show a judge sentenced Julia Tomlin to 40 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for abuse of a child causing serious injury, and five years for concealing a dead body in connection with the death of Noah Tomlin.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
960 The Ref

Mississippi mother ran over her 6-year-old child with car, police say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A woman is facing charges after police said she ran over her own child and injured another person during a domestic incident. Hattiesburg police said in a news release that a 6-year-old child was brought to a hospital after being hit by a car. Officers said the driver was identified as Keanaw Bradley, the child’s mother, who fled the scene.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer

When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy