abc123
4d ago
Well parents stop thinking “my kid would never pick up my gun” lock it up. So many safety features where you would be the only one that can access the gun in a quick manner
Reply(47)
115
Doug Guertin
4d ago
First & foremost our prayers go out to the family & friends! Now the question everyone is thinking HOW DID A 12yr old kid get a hold of the gun ! My guess is total negligence on the parents part & this is way to common occurrence ! Parents keep your dam guns locked up & secured & pay attention to what your children are doing!
Reply(5)
44
V n J Crumpacker
4d ago
once again if responsible gun owners acted responsibly alot of accidents could be avoided. this happens far to often.
Reply(17)
76
