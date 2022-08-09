ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.

An operator of a B11 bus at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues reported being spat at by a passenger around 8 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The operator was treated at the scene and has since returned to work.

No charges have been filed at this time.

