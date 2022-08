At the height of the railroad age, West Orange had two train stations, a cable car, and four trolley lines. Today, a roadside marker is all that remains. You might be surprised to learn that part of the Orange Branch of the Erie railroad — whose terminus was at St. Mark’s Church — not only still exists, but is functioning as a light rail. When the Newark Subway extended its line to Grove Street in Bloomfield, it did so along the former Orange Branch. At the time, there was some speculation about continuing to line further west to Orange, or even to West Orange, but those people were dismissed as a hot stove league.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO