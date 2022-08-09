ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mekhi Becton’s season likely over after suffering serious knee injury in practice

By Daily News Sports Desk, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Mekhi Becton is facing a second lost season.

The 11th overall draft pick in the 2020 draft suffered a serious knee injury — a chip fracture to his kneecap — during Monday’s practice and is expected to miss the season, Robert Saleh revealed Tuesday.

“It’s probably the inevitable,” Saleh said of the severity of the injury. “I’m just sick for Mekhi.”

He then added when asked if Becton’s season appears over: “Yeah, it’s more than likely.”

The 23-year-old right tackle played just one game last season after being carted off in the season opener with a dislocated right kneecap and cartilage damage.

Developing story, check back for details.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy