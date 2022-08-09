ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn

ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
KBTX.com

Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
ABILENE, TX
