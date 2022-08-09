ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sheriff's Department under fire as trial starts over Kobe Bryant crash photos

By Alene Tchekmedyian
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbJjh_0hAbCzrI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4rIa_0hAbCzrI00
First responders gather at the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

They were caught sharing graphic photos they had stored on their phones of the helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Since then, nearly all of the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies involved in the scandal have gotten new phones.

The deputy who took the photos said he lost his in Las Vegas. The trainee who showed the images to a bartender wiped his phone of all its data. Others said they replaced their phones as part of routine upgrades. An L.A. County fire captain, meanwhile, was found by his employer to have intentionally deleted the images to cover up his role in the misconduct.

The failure to preserve the electronic evidence to ensure the photos didn’t spread beyond those employees will be a key component in Vanessa Bryant's federal civil lawsuit against Los Angeles County, which is scheduled to start Wednesday.

The trial marks the culmination of a two-year legal fight over one of the most highly publicized scandals within the Sheriff's Department. The deputy who took the crash photos is also involved in yet another high-profile incident; he was caught on video kneeling on a handcuffed inmate's head for three minutes.

And at the heart of the case is Bryant himself. The beloved Laker won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star. He graced magazine covers and television commercials, and was featured in video games, television series and music videos. He won an Oscar . When he died, much of the city mourned .

“For decades, the County has tolerated the practice of officers and first responders taking and sharing pictures of deceased human beings for no legitimate purpose," Bryant's attorney Luis Li said in a statement. "This custom and practice robs grieving families of their Constitutional right to protect the privacy and dignity of their loved ones. We look forward to presenting our case in Court.”

The county disputes that there's a long-standing practice of county employees sharing death images. But in a 2020 interview about the photo sharing, Villanueva said that "every police department struggles with the same thing where people take photos, and they're not evidence."

Mira Hashmall, an attorney representing the county, said in a statement that the county sympathizes with the families for their losses but that the case boils down to whether the photos were publicly disseminated.

“The answer is no. From the time of the crash to now, the County has worked tirelessly to prevent its crash site photos from getting into the public domain," she said. "Over two and a half years later, no County photos have appeared in the media, none can be found online, and the Plaintiffs admit they’ve never seen them."

The judge decided to allow attorneys for Bryant and Christopher Chester — whose wife and daughter were killed in the crash — to question witnesses about the destruction of evidence. Chester's case has been combined with Bryant's.

"The information that has been lost is crucial to a determination of the Sheriff's Department and Fire Department and the county's liability," U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said during a recent hearing.

The families, Walter said, "have been deprived of direct evidence of what the photographs at the heart of this lawsuit depicted, which victims were photographed, how many photos were taken and shared, and the extent of dissemination."

Bryant, and other families that lost loved ones in the crash, sued the county for negligence and invasion of privacy. The Board of Supervisors has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle two of the suits. But Bryant and Chester refused to settle.

Their joint trial in downtown L.A. is expected to run about nine days. Bryant and Sheriff Alex Villanueva are expected to testify.

In the hours after the January 2020 crash, Bryant and Chester each met with Villanueva at the Lost Hills station in Calabasas.

Bryant testified in a deposition that she pleaded with the sheriff: If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. She implored him to get on the phone to secure the area. He left and came back, she testified, promising the area was secure.

But photos of the wreckage were soon passed around by his deputies via text and AirDrop.

Three days after the crash, the Sheriff’s Department received a complaint that a young deputy was showing photos of the carnage at the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk.

At the bar that night, surveillance footage recorded Joey Cruz showing his phone to the bartender. Cruz, a trainee who had been on patrol just two months, appeared to make a slashing motion with his arm.

Ralph Mendez was sitting in a booth nearby. He didn't hear Cruz's conversation, but the bartender told him the man was a deputy who had just shown him photos of Bryant's remains.

Disturbed, Mendez filed a complaint on the Sheriff's Department's website.

"There was a deputy at Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk who was at the Kobe Bryant crash site showing pictures of his ... body," Mendez wrote. "He was working the day the helicopter went down. … He is a young deputy, shaved head with tattoos on his arm. …"

The allegation made its way up to Villanueva.

The sheriff, through his subordinates, promised the deputies involved that they wouldn't be punished if they came clean and deleted the photos.

The Sheriff's Department didn't request an internal affairs investigation until a day after The Times first reported on the photo sharing, according to internal sheriff’s records attached to a court filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPsSe_0hAbCzrI00
Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to the media last month. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Villanueva is expected to testify in the trial about conversations he had with Bryant and Chester on the day of the crash, as well as his response to Mendez's complaint and his comments to news reporters, according to a recent filing.

Capt. Matt Vander Horck, head of the Lost Hills station at the time, said during a deposition that he was troubled by the sheriff's order to delete the photos. Considering that a prior sheriff had gone to prison for obstructing a federal investigation, he questioned whether the photos had evidentiary value.

Vander Horck, who is also expected to testify in the trial, said in the deposition that he voiced his concerns, but he was ignored.

Firefighters also got ahold of photos.

About three weeks after the crash, Tony Imbrenda, a captain with the L.A. County Fire Department, was at the Golden Mike Awards ceremony recognizing radio and TV journalists at the Hilton Hotel in Universal City.

During cocktail hour, Imbrenda showed off his photos of the crash to other firefighters, who were at the event with their spouses. A firefighter’s wife complained, according to internal Fire Department records filed in court.

Around the time reports of photo sharing emerged, Imbrenda deleted about 45 photos and instructed eight to 10 others to do the same, he said in a deposition.

The Fire Department determined that his actions were a self-serving "attempt to cover up his role in the reported misuse of the photos," the judge said at a recent hearing.

Lawyers for L.A. County have rejected Bryant and Chester's claims, arguing that more than two years have passed, and the photos never leaked. "Every action was aimed at preventing harm, not causing it," they said in a recent filing.

It continued: "Because the photos have never been in the media, on the Internet, or otherwise publicly disseminated, Plaintiffs’ case is about their fear that photos could resurface in the future. But a preemptive, speculative lawsuit about what 'may' or 'could' happen fails as a matter of law."

But Bryant's attorneys say she is afraid that she or her children will one day come across horrific images of their loved ones on the internet.

“For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: Either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening,” Bryant said in a declaration.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Calabasas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Fire Department#The Sheriff S Department#Laker#Nba
wrtv.com

Woman in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES — A Houston woman suspected of causing a horrific crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, last week in Los Angeles was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Linton, who was arraigned in a Los Angeles Superior Court, was also charged with five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona

Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County. The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy