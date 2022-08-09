Read full article on original website
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Ave. back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
4 officers hurt when NYPD patrol cars collide while responding to shooting call
The four officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
Man found dead at bottom of garbage chute in Brooklyn
The man's body was found at the bottom of the chute in the Gates Avenue building.
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
Brooklyn motorcyclist downed by crash struck in hit-and-run: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A motorcyclist already knocked to the ground by a crash was struck by a driver who left the scene early Thursday in East Flatbush, authorities said. The victim, 45, tumbled to the ground when his motorcycle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Ditmas Avenue and Dorset Street around 2 […]
NYPD cop arrested for opening fire as his car was stolen while off-duty in 2020
Police arrested a Brooklyn NYPD detective Thursday for an incident two years earlier, in which he fired his gun at his car while a thief sped away in it.
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
MTA worker found dead at Bronx train yard, possibly made contact with 3rd rail: police
The worker, a 38-year-old woman, was found lying on the tracks around 8:20 a.m. at the rail yard on Jerome Avenue in Jerome Park. She was transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
NBC New York
Man Dies in NYC Apartment Building Trash Compactor; Video Shows Him Crawl in Chute
A man was found dead inside of a Brooklyn apartment building's trash compactor Friday, and surveillance video captured the moment crawled into the garbage shoot, only to meet his demise. The video, which is difficult to watch and almost hard to believe is real, shows the man struggle to get...
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
