Newark, NJ

News 12

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
